Swiss Government Takes Child Away From Parents Who Refused Puberty Blockers

Children cannot consent. They are incapable of consenting legally or consenting cognitively. They are not mature enough emotionally or intellectually to make sweeping decisions regarding their personal health. This is common sense and has been the standard of child protection in western society for hundreds of years. Only in the past decade has this obvious rule been abandoned in the name of appeasing the trans movement.

Though the pendulum has been swinging back recently in parts of Europe and in red states in the US, the woke cult has so permeated some societies like a malignant cancer that it's almost impossible to get rid of them. If you have a morbid sense of curiosity and want to know what life would be like under total woke authoritarianism you could move to California, or look no further than Switzerland.

Yes, the same country that is constantly held up above the US as the "right way" to run a republic has become a far-left nightmare with the government, schools and hospitals completely integrated into the LGBTQ agenda. Those with children in Switzerland are not safe and have no say in their child's medical future.

Swiss parents seeking to remain anonymous have recounted their legal horror story after their 13-year-old daughter proclaimed herself "a boy." The parents uncovered evidence that their child had been groomed by her teachers, school councilors and even doctors to adopt trans beliefs and began referring to her as a boy with a new male name in the classroom. When her parents discovered this they complained to school officials, only to have the child taken from them at age 16 by the Swiss Government.

BREAKING: Swiss parents who had their child taken from them by authorities for refusing to give her puberty blockers have lost their court case.



Under threat of criminal charges, they are now forced to hand over documents for her legal ‘sex change.’



The parents report that government officials, hospital representatives and the school have combined forces, using the legal apparatus to pressure them into signing paperwork consenting to puberty blockers for their child. The highest court in the canton of Geneva – the Court of Justice – ruled against the parents, who had appealed an order to hand over the documents. They now must do so under the threat of criminal charges. Backed by ADF International, the parents will look to appeal this loss. The parents note:

“Not only has the state separated us from our daughter because we objected to her ‘transition,’ but we are now being threatened with criminal charges if we do not aid in her ‘legal transition’ by handing over legal documents."

“The state should not have this power. If this can happen to us, it can happen to other parents. We will not give up trying to protect our daughter and will seek to appeal this decision.”

Sex change surgeries and puberty blockers have a high risk of irreversible physical damage to children including sterilization. The trans activist community has long sought to suppress and deny these risks exist. Countries like Britain have recently banned gender transition procedures for children because of the many dangers involved. The trans agenda not only targets children for ideological indoctrination, it is also a vehicle for the state erasure of parental rights. Massive public involvement is needed to counter this trend.