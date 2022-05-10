Taco Bell Goes Woke: Launches 'Drag Brunch' Events At US Locations 

Taco Bell is the latest company to embrace woke activism by rolling out "Taco Bell Drag Brunch" at select Taco Bell Cantinas across the US.

"Each show will be hosted by the fabulous drag performer and taco extraordinaire, Kay Sedia, and feature performances from local queens and kings that will transform any morning from Mild to Fire!" according to a recent press release from the largest fast-food Tex-Mex restaurant chain. "As a brand that brings people together, the Taco Bell Drag Brunch experience is rooted in celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and creating safe and welcoming spaces for all," the press release continued.

The first drag event was held at a Taco Bell Cantinas in Las Vegas on May 1. Here are the upcoming events:

Chicago, Wrigleyville Cantina: Sunday, May 22

Nashville Cantina: Sunday, May 29

New York, Times Square Cantina: Sunday, June 12

Fort Lauderdale Cantina: Sunday, June 26

Here's a short clip of the drag bunch in Vegas.

Taco Bell kicked off the new drag brunch at the firm's flagship cantina in Las Vegas. "We understand the importance of creating safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community." https://t.co/ISHRgrxdCF pic.twitter.com/vl6AK2jKrz — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 6, 2022

"We understand the importance of creating safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community and are thrilled to provide a unique experience that spotlights and celebrates the wonderful artform of drag and its influence in culture with their chosen families," Taco Bell global chief brand officer Sean Tresvant said in a statement.

"Taco Bell Drag Brunch was concepted by Live Más Pride, Taco Bell's LGBTQIA+ Employee Resource Group, which has played a major role in driving awareness of and meaningfully supporting LGBTQIA+ communities both within Taco Bell and the communities we serve and operate in," Tresvant added.

Taco Bell's drive to create "spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community" is another example of woke corporations meddling in divisive political issues and risk sparking a backlash.

If CEOs learned anything so far in 2022, it's that woke corporate America is finally getting push-back. The latest example was Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) signed a bill that strips Disney of its special tax status in Florida after defaming the governor's "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Corporations diving into woke activism can result in severe consequences -- if that's losing special tax status or even a customer base. Some Taco Bell customers lost their appetite over the announcement of taco drag brunches.

Just lost my appetite. — Tina Lawson (@TinaLaw77543903) May 8, 2022

Well, did not know this until now. Another customer lost due to WOKE policies. — Mike O'Conner (@MikeOConner1776) May 9, 2022

No thanks. I’m skipping my weekly taco bell lunch that week. — A Davis (@Rockvegas698) April 26, 2022

Yes, since this represents around .3% of the population, this is an awesome Business model which could exclude over half of your potential current/future customers. — Phil_Am_Patriot (@PhilAmPatriot1) May 8, 2022

Another corporate "get woke, go broke" example?