Taibbi: News Blackout In Effect

Authored by Matt Taibbi via Racket News,

An all-time media blackout is in effect. We’re experiencing real-time Sovietization.

Left, most recent search results for “Morell” in the New York Times. Right, Google News.

It transpires that the infamous incident before the 2020 election in which 50 former intelligence officials signed an open letter declared a New York Post expose about Hunter Biden’s laptop to have the “classic earmarks of a Russian information operation” was instigated at the behest of the Joe Biden campaign. This at least is the allegation in a letter to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken released by Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, and Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Government.

In that letter, which is not easy to find, you’ll see three snippets of dialogue from questioning of Morell, who appears to have organized the open letter. In the first snippet, he explains that the idea originated with a call from Blinken, then of the Biden campaign, and that absent that call, Morell wouldn’t have done what he did:

In the second snippet Morell bluntly explains that he did it because “I wanted him to win,” him being Joe Biden:

By any marker, this is an enormous news story. If we go by the usual measuring stick of American scandal, the Watergate story, this potentially meets or exceeds that, on almost every level. Does it reach into the current White House? Check. Was it a craven attempt to subvert the electoral process? Check again. Did a presidential candidate engineer a massive public deception? Yes, resoundingly. Did it involve intelligence agencies? Yes, and these weren’t amateurs like Nixon’s plumbers. These were 50 of the most powerful people in the intelligence world — including five former heads or acting heads of the Agency in Morell, John Brennan, Leon Panetta, Michael Hayden, and John McLaughlin — conspiring to meddle in domestic politics on a grand scale.

The seriousness of the actual laptop story, at least what’s been disclosed so far, is still not clear. I’ve long thought the suppression of it by Facebook and Twitter had clearer import, being a historic censorship first. However, if it can be proven that this “Russian Disinfo” whopper was laid on the public at the behest of the Biden campaign, with the aid of the intelligence community, that escalates things to a new level of scandal, far above the censorship issue.

Temporarily, however, that may be obscured by the absolute corruption of American media. Outside of conservative outlets, who naturally are eating it up, there were exactly two serious stories done about this on the national level in an appropriate response time. One was in CNN and was at least relatively down-the-middle, though humorously it did quote a Democratic Party spokesperson from the Weaponization Committee saying, “Jim Jordan has released cherry-picked excerpts of a transcribed interview.” The same Democrats from the same Committee also called my testimony “cherry-picked,” and also called the testimony of three FBI whistleblowers “cherry-picked.” The inevitable end-of-year Matt Orfalea “cherry-picked” video will be epic.

Subscribers to Racket can read the rest here...