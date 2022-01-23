"Take Only What You Need:" DC Asks People To Limit Supermarket Purchases As Empty Shelves Persist

"If you're hitting the grocery store to prepare for winter weather, please just buy what you need and leave some for others! You may have noticed empty shelves in some stores due to national supply chain issues, but there is no need to buy more than you normally would."

Above is a recent tweet from the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (DC HSEMA) completely contradicting what President Biden told the nation last Wednesday that images of empty store shelves in supermarkets are fake news.

Biden, talking about his Build Back Better legislation, said, "First fix the supply chain... We heard dire warnings about how these supply chain problems could create a real crisis around the holidays. So we acted."

The president preceded to tell the nation, "eighty-nine percent" of supermarkets "are full, which is only a few points below what it was before the pandemic."

He said the images Americans see on television of empty shelves are misleading.

Suppose supermarket shelves aren't empty, as Biden explains. Why would DC HSEMA issue a notice to area residents about empty store shelves and ask people not to panic hoard ahead and during adverse weather conditions this winter?

Something is amiss here, and it seems the delusional 79yo president might be a little out of touch with reality.

For a dose of reality, the internet has been washed with social media users pointing out bare shelves at supermarkets around the country.

Last week, Phil Lempert, an editor of the website SupermarketGuru.com, told NPR that supermarket shelves are bare again. He called it a "perfect storm."

Industry experts, such as Conagra Brands' CEO Sean Connolly warned its US plants could be constrained for at least the next month due to Omicron-related absences.

Another expert, the CEO of Albertsons, is anticipating continued supply chain woes "over the next four to six weeks."

So if the nation's food supply is under stress and store shelves are going bare as DC HSEMA tells residents not to panic hoard, then why in the heck is the president misleading the public about how everything is okay?

Ah, yes, the midterms are coming up.