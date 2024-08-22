Taxpayer-Funded Oregon Group Offers $30,000 To Home Buyers... As Long As They're Not American Citizens

Only days after it was announced that California will be pushing a bill to give illegal aliens access to zero down, no payment home loans, it has been revealed that a taxpayer-funded group out of Oregon called Hacienda CDC is already offering non-citizens a $30,000 home assistance loan for new homebuyers through a program called Camino a Casa.

Screenshots from the Hacienda website posted by X user Oregon Citizen note:

"Only for people who are not American citizens..."

“Clients work closely with financial coaches and HUD-certified housing counselors throughout the entirety of the homebuying process. In addition to mortgage readiness and financial fitness workshops, we provide various opportunities for down-payment assistance..."

What do you think Oregon friends? Should non citizens and undocumented citizens be given $30,000 for down payments to buy a home here in the state of Oregon? Check out the requirements! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/riGm6AuMGJ — Oregon Citizen (@oregoncitizen_) August 9, 2024

Hacienda CDC is funded in part by Business Oregon, which is a state institution that manages state and federal tax dollars for economic development in Oregon. Business Oregon's director is Sophorn Cheang, who is also a coordinator for the Oregon governor's "Racial Justice Council." As Business Oregon mentions in her bio:

"Prior to her work with the Governor's Office, Cheang served as Senior Community Development Manager and Director of the Asian Family Center for the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization, where she developed and directed culturally specific programs and services for immigrants and refugees; mobilized diverse community leaders across the state to address social and racial injustices; and performed other strategic planning and advocacy work..."

The funding is funneled through the Economic Equity Investment Program (EEIP), an equity-based beneficiary project established through the Economic Equity Investment Act (SB 1579), which the Oregon legislature passed in 2022. The organization receives millions in Oregon state taxpayer money and federal taxes through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), according to its recent annual report.

Hacienda CDC works with credit unions that offer mortgage loans for non-citizens who cannot get a social security number. Instead, these credit unions use an IRS loophole by processing the mortgage with Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITINs).

As Fox News argues, programs like these appear to be an attempt by progressive institutions and politicians to buy a new voting base. They offer vast incentives to illegals, give them special treatment through a two-tier system (as we have seen in the UK), eventually secure their citizenship through sweeping amnesty bills and then register them to vote Democrat.

Oregon is offering $30,000 for illegal aliens to buy homes. This program is not open to American citizens. Only illegals.



They hate you. pic.twitter.com/XhQB8UdvVa — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 22, 2024

If this trend continues it could be less than a decade before legal citizens and conservative are completely sidelined within their own country by an army of foreign mercenary voters, mostly from third-world countries. Good luck winning local and state elections let alone federal elections ever again.

Beyond the election issue, there is the ongoing problem in US housing. Millions of illegal migrants pouring into the US under the Biden Administration have escalated a housing shortage and exacerbated an already existing inflation crisis. With upwards of 2 million (or more) migrants crossing the border illegally every year, there is an endless supply of non-citizens trying to access welfare programs and housing programs they have never paid a cent into. Meanwhile, real American citizens are struggling with a 30% increase in home and rental costs in the past four years.

Bringing home prices down would be a matter of increasing supply without building new homes with inflated material costs. The easiest way to do that would be to either kick out as many illegal immigrants as possible, or force international corporate buyers like Blackstone to dump their distressed mortgage holdings (or do both).

However, as long as blue states continue to incentivize illegals with access to welfare programs and easy money and as long as the federal government continues to refuse to do it's duty and protect the southern border, there is little chance of stopping the steady flood on non-citizens. The "great replacement" continues.