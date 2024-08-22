Taxpayer-Funded Posters In London Proclaim "Hey Straight White Men Pass The Power!"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

A taxpayer-funded group is once again putting up posters around London that say, “Hey Straight White Men Pass The Power!”

Yes, really.

The posters, which originally appeared in Southwark, London and other areas of the UK in 2022, appear to have popped up once again, with an image posted to X showing one in Acton, London.

They are the work of an art project called the Artichoke Trust and were designed by a black artist from Marseille called Nadina who previously produced ‘street art’ that proclaimed, ‘Never forget George Floyd’ and ‘Nobody is free until Palestine is free’.

“Research from the Taxpayers’ Alliance claimed (the group) had been given £3million from a government art grant,” reported the Daily Mail.

Respondents questioned precisely what ‘power’ straight white men were supposed to give up in a society where they are already disenfranchised to the extent that large, partially government-funded billboards in major cities scream at them for merely existing.

“Hey straight white men, pass the power!”



Anti-White billboards seen across Britain were tax-funded.



When the posters initially appeared two years ago, they drew the ire of author Douglas Murray, who asked who exactly white people were supposed to ‘pass the power’ to.

“When I see such a piece of public insult, a number of things cross my otherwise tranquil mind. The first is a desire to put a foot through the billboard in question,” wrote Murray.

“The second is to wonder whether Southwark council, the Mayor of London or anyone else would permit any similarly bigoted public messages if they happened to turn it round the other way. ‘Oy, black blokes. Give us your rights!’, for example. Or: ‘Hey, gays, hand over the cash!’ Those billboards would most likely be hate crimes, and the mayor of London, Southwark council, the General Synod and everyone else would immediately be out to condemn them as such. But when it comes to not just insulting straight white men, but actually hectoring them, then it seems no one can be bothered to raise a whisper of objection.”

Respondents on X compared the posters to anti-mass migration stickers that were handed out by activist Sam Melia, who ended up receiving a 2 year prison sentence for “inciting racial hatred.”

The stickers handed out by Melia included one that said, “It’s OK to be white.”

How bad are hate speech laws in the UK? Saying "it's OK to be white" can result in a harsher sentence than child pornography. @abigailandwords found numerous cases in which UK judges jailed thought criminals while letting actual criminals off the hook.



So apparently, merely affirming that it’s acceptable to be white is a criminal offence, but demanding white men give up their (illusory) power is a social justice cause to be celebrated and funded with taxpayer money.

