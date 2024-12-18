Teamsters Threaten Pre-Christmas Amazon Warehouse Strikes, Warn Of "Serious Impact On Customers"

Amazon Teamsters have warned of potential labor actions at several warehouses nationwide, citing the e-commerce giant's "continued refusal to recognize their union and negotiate contracts." The potential strikes, coming just days before Christmas, could disrupt logistical supply chains as consumers ramp up their holiday shopping.

Amazon warehouses in Southern California, New York, and Illinois are at risk of strikes, according to the union.

Amazon Teamsters at four Southern-California facilities — DFX4, DAX5, KSBD, and DAX8 — have overwhelmingly authorized strikes after the corporation's continued refusal to recognize their union and negotiate contracts. Teamsters at seven Amazon facilities have now voted to authorize strikes, including workers at DIL7 in Skokie, Ill., and JFK8 and DBK4 in New York City.

"The corporate elitists who run Amazon are leaving workers with no choice," Teamsters General President Sean M O'Brien wrote in a statement.

O'Brien said, "Greedy executives are pushing thousands of hardworking Americans to the brink. Amazon rakes in more money than anybody, they subject workers to injury and abuse at every turn, and they illegally claim not to be the rightful employer of nearly half their workforce. This rigged system cannot continue. Amazon must be held accountable to workers and consumers alike. If workers are forced onto the picket line, Amazon will be striking itself."

Strike authorizations at seven Amazon warehouses across the country come as the union criticized Amazon for ignoring a Monday deadline to hold talks about a contract. The union said it represents thousands of workers at ten facilities.

"Amazon now faces potential large-scale labor actions at a critical time of year when the company should be putting workers and customers ahead of corporate profits," the union warned.

Portland strikes, too?

Time's up for Amazon and their refusal to bargain with the Teamsters at its facilities! JWJ strongly supports the thousands of Amazon workers who will go on strike over Amazon's illegal union busting!



🪧Thurs 12/19 and Fri 12/20 from 6am-6pm

1250 NW Swigert Way

Troutdale, OR pic.twitter.com/CXbX1VLudi — Portland Jobs with Justice 📢↙️↙️↙️ (@JwJpdx) December 17, 2024

A worker from the KSBD warehouse in San Bernardino, a crucial hub in Amazon's logistics network and the largest air facility on the West Coast, was quoted by the union as saying: "We know how important our air hub is to Amazon's operations," adding, "If Amazon forces a strike, it might have a serious impact on customers throughout the region and beyond."