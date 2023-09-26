Ted Cruz: "The Odds Are Very Significant" That Michelle Obama Will Replace Biden

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

GOP Senator Ted Cruz has speculated that Joe Biden will not be chosen as the Democratic nominee for 2024 and that the distinction will go to none other than Michelle Obama in a last minute Democratic National Convention decision.

“I think the odds are very significant that next summer at the Democrat national convention that the Democrat party will jettison Joe Biden and will throw him off the ticket, and they will parachute in instead, Michelle Obama to be their candidate,” Cruz told Sean Hannity.

“I think they’re gonna look to Michelle Obama as the savior to come in,” Cruz continued, adding “I think if that happens, that would be very, very dangerous.”

“And every time I see a Democrat or one of their puppets in the press beginning to point out the problems with Joe Biden – every time that happens, the chances of that go up and up and up,” Cruz added.

When Hannity asked if Michelle Obama even wants to run, Cruz reasoned that there are no other candidates that wouldn’t alienate certain Democratic voters.

Referring to Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Gavin Newsom, and Pete Buttigieg, Cruz noted that “If the Democrats pick any of those four, you tick off the other three and risk alienating their supporters.”

He continued, “I think Michelle Obama brings the Obama pedigree. She parachutes in with also the suit of armor of a First Lady with high positives and relatively low negatives. And I think they can justify to everyone who gets snubbed, ‘Well, look, we went with Michelle Obama instead.’”

“I don’t know if she wants it. But I do think it would be much more attractive to her to come in next summer and just campaign a couple of months to the general rather than having to spend two years campaigning vigorously on the ground,” the Senator further suggested.

Cruz floated the idea on his podcast last week:

NEW: Senator Ted Cruz believes Biden will *not* be the 2024 Democrat candidate & thinks the Democrats will "parachute" in... wait for it...



Michelle Obama.



“The Democrat kingmakers [will] jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama."



“And so when I see the media turning… pic.twitter.com/G5x0PmvR5G — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 21, 2023

