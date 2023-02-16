Ted Cruz Snaps At Clapper Over Hunter Biden Backpedal

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) didn't let former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper get away with an attempt to distance himself from his role in the 2020 suppression of the NY Post's Hunter Biden laptop bombshell.

As House GOP investigators begin to probe 51 US intelligence veterans who signed a letter published in Politico suggesting that the Hunter Biden laptop story looked like Russian disinformation, Clapper told the Washington Post that Politico had 'distorted' the letter.

"There was message distortion," said Clapper, adding "All we were doing was raising a yellow flag that this could be Russian disinformation. Politico deliberately distorted what we said. It was clear in paragraph five."

Cruz isn't buying it...

"What Clapper saying now is obviously spin and it's spin to try to cover his own rear end because he is now subject to scrutiny from the House majority," said Cruz, during an episode of his "Verdict with Ted Cruz" podcast.

"And okay, so the headline, here's the headline Politico ran about Clapper's letter. Quote, ‘Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo dozens of former intel officials say.’ So that was the story Politico wrote because they leaked the letter to Politico, and then lots of other media outlets, CNN and others covered the Politico story," Cruz said.

"Now, Clapper at the time, did he issue a clarification? ‘This story is false.’ No. Did he go on TV and say, 'This is not true? I didn't say it was Russian disinformation?' No."

"He has a record of dishonesty."

"The reason they wrote the letter, the reason they leaked the letter is they intended Politico to write exactly what they wrote. They intended the useful idiots in the press, the corrupt corporate media, to go forth with their lie," Cruz continued.

"And we now know it was a lie. That it wasn't Russian disinformation, the laptop was true and real," he said. "But James Clapper wanted that story written two weeks before the election because he didn't want anyone to focus on what was in the Hunter Biden laptop."

Listen: