Ten Dead After Gunman Livestreams Mass Shooting At Buffalo Supermarket

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Saturday, May 14, 2022 - 09:52 PM

Update (1849ET): Two law enforcement officials told AP the gunman had been identified as 18yo Payton Gendron. One of the officials said the FBI is questioning the suspect.

* * * 

Update (1832ET): During a press conference, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said 13 people were shot, and ten people died in a "racially motivated" mass shooting. 

Gramaglia said that an 18yo white shooter drove from "hours away," equipped with military gear, and opened fire in a Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. 

The U.S. attorney for the Western District of New York said the mass shooting is being investigated as a hate crime. The FBI is also investigating the incident as an act of racially-motivated violent extremism.

* * * 

AP reports at least ten people died after a gunman opened fire at Buffalo, New York, supermarket.

A gunman dressed in a military uniform reportedly opened fire in the parking lot and inside the Tops Friendly Supermarket at 1275 Jefferson Avenue. 

Police told NBC New York the gunman had military-style body armor and two rifles. 

The Daily Mail notes the gunman live-streamed the shooting. This is an unconfirmed screenshot of the video. 

NBC points out the supermarket is situated in a "predominately Black neighborhood, about 3 miles north of downtown Buffalo. The surrounding area is primarily residential, with a Family Dollar store and fire station near the store." 

Local news WIVB's Kelsey Anderson says "15 Peacemakers" have arrived on the scene, "along with other organizations to keep the peace." 

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted that she's "monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo."  

*Developing

