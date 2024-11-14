Tennessee Official Warns: Venezuelan Gangsters "Back In All Of Our Major Cities" 

The American people are expressing joy about President-elect Trump's selection of Tom Homan as the incoming "border czar" to combat Biden-Harris' illegal alien invasion at the open southern border, which has been linked to thousands of armed Venezuela prison gang Tren de Aragua members storming communities nationwide.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch is the latest official to warn about TdA members taking over his cities. He said these illegal alien criminals have been spotted in all major cities in Tennessee.

Local media outlet WVLT News quoted Rausch, who warned that TdA members have been involved in human trafficking within the state.

"They are back in all of our major cities. They are running human trafficking operations, and that's where they start," said Rausch.

Rausch told Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday that the foreign prison gang was active across the state in 2023, but after a number of arrests, activity slumped. However, he said, in just the past few months, TdA activity has surged once again.

The TBI director said TdA members were also involved in organized retail theft and drug crimes within the state.

"They will not hesitate to attack their opponents in public or in broad daylight," Rausch warned.

A recently leaked US Army North Division report showed an estimated 5,000 TdA members running amok nationwide.

TdA members have caused chaos in Aurora, Colorado to Texas to New York.

These disastrous globalist policies pushed by the far-left Biden-Harris admin neglected to uphold national security for citizens while ten-plus million unvetted illegal aliens stormed the nation.

Tennessee voters shifted toward Trump in last week's presidential election, signaling frustration with the globalist in the White House.

Months ago, Homan had a message to the illegals...

This is Tom Homan, President Trump's Border Czar. His message to all the illegals who crossed the border will give you goosebumps, "You better start packing now... cause you're going home."



And to the cartels, he said, "Trump will wipe you off the face of the Earth! YOU'RE… pic.twitter.com/ygZICaVVJb — George (@BehizyTweets) November 11, 2024

The restoration of national security is only months away.