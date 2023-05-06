print-icon
Tennis Legend Martina Navratilova: "Women's Sports Is Not The Place For Trans Athletes"

by Tyler Durden
Saturday, May 06, 2023 - 10:00 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Multi-time grand slam winning tennis champion Martina Navratilova has taken a stand for women’s sports, voicing her objections to trans identified male athletes competing against biological women.

Navratilova pointed to the fact that a trans athlete identifying as a woman, Austin Killips, won the women’s category of the Tour of the Gila bicycle race in New Mexico this week.

Cycling’s governing body, the UCI, defended its transgender policy after Killips won, stating “The UCI acknowledges that transgender athletes may wish to compete in accordance with their gender identity,” and adding “The UCI rules are based on the latest scientific knowledge and have been applied in a consistent manner.”

Last week, Navratilova also called out trans swimmer Lia Thomas for accusing critics of attempting to “hide transphobia” by saying they are feminists.

“NEWSFLASH Lia- it’s not fair,” Navratilova tweeted, adding “We shouldn’t have to explain it to you over and over. Also- stop explaining feminism to feminists….”

Navratilova previously praised the decision by the World Athletics international governing body that it will not allow trans identifying biological males to compete against biological women, calling it a “step in the right direction.”

World Athletics Bans Trans

Despite most of Navratilova’s Twitter feed being leftist fodder, it is peppered with posts that make her stance on trans athletes clear:

OK, cue the mob:

As we have highlighted, cycling is one of the major sports where trans identifying males are cleaning up in the women’s category.

Olympic medalist swimmer Sharron Davies, a staunch campaigner to protect women’s sports, also weighed in on the subject:

