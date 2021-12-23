"Terrible!": CNN Turns On Biden, Highlights Horrendous Economic Polling While Making Jimmy Carter Comparisons

CNN on Thursday spent an entire segment bashing President Biden after a poll revealed that his economic ratings are 'worse than Jimmy Carter's.'

"Just how bad is it?" host John Berman asked senior data reporter Harry Enten.

"Terrible," Enten replied, before pointing to Biden's net approval rating.

"Look at Joe Biden in 2021. Minus 15 points. He's well under water. That is even lower than Jimmy Carter was in a CBS News / NYT poll at the beginning of January, 1978 when he was minus 8 points."

"When it comes to the economy, there is pretty much nothing good that can be said about Joe Biden's numbers, when it comes to the American public."

Watch: