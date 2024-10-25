Texas AG Ken Paxton Files Criminal Referral Outlining Act Blue Illegal Campaign Finance Activity

Authored by Sundance via The Conservative Treehouse,

Many people might think that Attorney General Ken Paxton filing a letter of notice for criminal referral to the U.S Dept of Justice is an act of futility, because the DOJ is not going to investigate or indict criminal conduct by leftist political operatives. However, there is a strategic process to follow, particularly if the Texas AG is likely to become the next U.S. Attorney General.

In a way this step-by-step proactive approach is exactly why my efforts to intercept fraudulent ballot printing operations in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania were targeted to the Postmasters General in specific locales. It is unlawful to use the U.S.P.S. to conduct fraud through the postal system. Additionally, it is specifically illegal for a postmaster to be provided with direct evidence of mail fraud, and to knowingly – with intent, allow further unlawful activity therein.

Texas AG Ken Paxton is following a procedural process that builds a legal pathway.

TEXAS – Attorney General Ken Paxton made a criminal referral to the Department of Justice (“DOJ”) detailing the results of an investigation that revealed how suspicious actors seemingly use ActBlue’s political fundraising platform to make illegal straw donations. The investigation into ActBlue began in December 2023 following allegations that the company could be facilitating illegal campaign contributions. As a result, in August 2024 ActBlue began requiring donors using credit cards to provide “CVV” codes, a common security measure. That does not prevent all the abuses that Attorney General Paxton’s team has identified on ActBlue, including that straw donations apparently are being made on a large scale using false identities, through untraceable payment methods. On Monday, Attorney General Paxton sent a petition for rulemaking to the Federal Election Commission (“FEC”) urging changes that would close loopholes that can be exploited to illegally funnel money into American elections. When the FEC previously considered adopting rules that could prevent straw donation schemes like those uncovered by the investigation, ActBlue opposed such changes. “I have made a criminal referral to the U.S. Department of Justice based on the findings from our investigation into ActBlue. My investigation uncovered evidence showing that bad actors are likely using ActBlue’s platform to make illegal campaign contributions,” said Attorney General Paxton. “It is illegal to engage in election fraud and it is illegal to obscure one’s identity to flout election rules. The Department of Justice must take immediate action to prevent illegal conduct in our elections.” (link)

Reminder….. With the Legislative Branch compromised by their own creation, and with the Judicial Branch stuck inside an old paradigm of “national security” you can see how confronting the DOJ operation can only come from one place, THE OVAL OFFICE.

The President of the United States, hopefully Donald J Trump, is going to have to do what the other branches have failed to do, take apart the DOJ and change all the functions of Main Justice to their pre-Patriot Act status. This is not going to be easy and will take a very specific type of person as U.S. Attorney General who both understands the issue and can, more importantly, articulate the problem to the larger American public.

The President Trump Attorney General needs to be ultra clean with a spine of steel and a laser focus. The AG needs to totally understand the goals and objectives, without being told what the goals and objectives are. The AG needs to be independent, stable, strategic, brutally honest and keenly confident in his/her communication style with the attack media.

President Trump cannot spend exhaustive time instructing the AG on critical priorities. The AG needs to operate with skill, focus and self-motivated energy. The AG will be the focus of the Lawfare crew for removal/recusal. (Weissmann, McCord, Eisen, etc.)