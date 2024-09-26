Texas Warns Venezuelan Prison Gang "Activity Happening Across State" 

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg took to X on Tuesday. He wasn't speaking about the need for racial equity in America's highways or woke activism in the FAA, but he attempted to persuade the internet that "crime is down."

What a 'weird' topic for Buttigieg to discuss with X users, given his job is ensuring America's trains, planes, and automobiles operate smoothly. This might signal the Biden-Harris administration's frustration with their propaganda blitz to convince Americans that 'cities are safe' is not sticking. We all know this is bullshit, as the administration points to 'FBI crime statistics,' essentially telling folks 'don't believe what yous see.'

Americans are wise enough to detect White House propaganda in leftist corporate media. Hence, Buttigieg's X post was ratioed.

Crime is down. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 24, 2024

Given all of this, the latest indication America is quickly sleepwalking into a major disaster - and we're not talking about the conflicts in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, or the potential war in the South China Sea - comes from Texas.

"Last week, DPS Special Agents assigned to the San Antonio TAG arrested not one, but two Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang members during a traffic stop in San Antonio. The San Antonio Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) were also involved. The two men were detained at the request of HSI and eventually transported to a federal detention center," the Texas Department of Public Safety wrote on X on Wednesday.

Texas DPS warned, "DPS is seeing TdA activity happening across the state. (The below shows just a small sampling of the activity that has been previously recorded.)"

Last week, DPS Special Agents assigned to the San Antonio TAG arrested not one, but two Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang members during a traffic stop in San Antonio. The San Antonio Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) were also involved. The two men were… pic.twitter.com/JPitubX35L — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) September 25, 2024

TdA gang activity has become such a concern in the state that borders Mexico that Texas DPS has offered monetary rewards for the arrest of illegal alien gang members.

DPS reminds Texans that Governor @GregAbbott_TX Public Safety Office is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a TdA member who has been or is involved in criminal activity.



☎️Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)… — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) September 25, 2024

The latest figures from the US Army in a leaked report show at least 5,000 TdA illegal aliens have invaded the nation in recent years during open border policies pushed by the Biden-Harris administration.

TdA is the same gang that poured into the northern Denver suburb of Aurora, gaining national attention in recent months after armed illegal aliens seized apartment buildings.

NEW: Aurora police admit arresting Tren de Aragua members after previously denying the gang was in the city



Aurora police have identified Tren de Aragua gang members arrested for their violent takeover of several apartment complexes



The Aurora PD had previously denied that the… pic.twitter.com/IIR6G07gKw — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) September 12, 2024

Back in Texas, the situation is so dire that oil/gas companies have warned illegal alien gangs are now jeopardizing critical energy infrastructure.

It's Spreading: America's Top Oil Field Terrorized By Armed Venezuelan Gangs https://t.co/F5Dk2leCob — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 5, 2024

Given the US Army only provided an estimate of how many TdA members are in the US, the figure could be much higher since the Biden-Harris team rolled out the red carpet to ten-plus million illegal aliens.

At Trump's rally on Monday, a Charleroi, PA. trucker named Ernie addressed thousands in the crowd, delivering a "dire warning to every American" that flooding the nation with unvetted illegal aliens is a "nation-killing practice."