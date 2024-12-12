"That's Journalism": ProPublica Pats Itself On Back After Hegseth Hitpiece Humiliation

Authored by Luis Cornelio via Headline USA,

Leftist attack dog ProPublica seemed unfazed by the widespread ridicule it faced on social media after its botched attempt at a smear campaign against Pete Hegseth backfired.

The publication had plotted to accuse Hegseth of falsely claiming he was accepted into West Point. In response, Hegseth got ahead of the publication and shared his acceptance letter confirming that he had been accepted into the military academy—though he declined the offer.

In a now-viral tweet, Hegseth wrote, “We understand that ProPublica (the Left Wing hack group) is planning to publish a knowingly false report that I was not accepted to West Point in 1999.”

Hegseth also shared his letter of acceptance signed by Army Lieutenant General and then-West Point Superintendent Daniel Christman.

We understand that ProPublica (the Left Wing hack group) is planning to publish a knowingly false report that I was not accepted to West Point in 1999.



Here’s my letter of acceptance signed by West Point Superintendent, Lieutenant General Daniel Christman, US Army. pic.twitter.com/UOhOVZSfhJ — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 11, 2024

As criticism mounted against ProPublica, its editor, Jesse Eisinger, attempted to defend the outlet but inadvertently made the situation worse. He claimed West Point had falsely informed the publication that Hegseth was never admitted to the military academy.

“We asked West Pt public affairs, which told us twice on the record that he hadn’t even applied there,” Eisinger wrote on X. “We reached out. Hegseth’s spox gave us his acceptance letter. We didn’t publish a story. That’s journalism.”

Hegseth has said that he got into West Point but didn’t attend.



We asked West Pt public affairs, which told us twice on the record that he hadn’t even applied there.



We reached out. Hegseth's spox gave us his acceptance letter.



We didn't publish a story.



That's journalism. https://t.co/TceZdglkmL — Jesse Eisinger (@eisingerj) December 11, 2024

Despite Eisinger’s attempt to save face, Hegseth’s defenders said the real story ProPublica should have published was that West Point had incorrectly discredited Hegseth.

Initially, ProPublica quoted West Point as stating, “According to the admissions office – Hegseth had not applied for admission to the U.S. Military Academy.”

After being pressed for clarification, West Point admitted: “A review of our records indicates that Mr. Peter Hegseth was offered admission to West Point in 1999 but did not attend West Point.”

West Point public affairs lied to ProPublica, wrongly said Pete Hegseth never even applied to the academy.



Hegseth responded with a copy of his 1999 West Point acceptance letter, killing ProPublica's story.



Big error from West Point. https://t.co/sLpFDCoq3F — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) December 11, 2024

West Point confirmed Hegseth had been offered admission for the class of 2023, issuing a statement to correct the record.

“An incorrect statement involving Mr. Hegseth’s admission to the United States Military Academy was released by an employee on December 10, 2024,” the academy said. “Upon further review of an achieved [sic] database, employees realized this statement was in error.”

The academy added it was taking “this situation very seriously” and issued an apology “for this administrative error.”

10/ We went back to West Point. They apologized.



An Army spokesman wrote: pic.twitter.com/HFN76mOSOh — Jesse Eisinger (@eisingerj) December 11, 2024

ProPublica’s failed attempt to smear Hegseth appeared to be part of a broader campaign aimed at thwarting his nomination as the next secretary of the Department of Defense.

Trump announced his decision to nominate Hegseth following his landslide victory in the 2024 presidential election. Despite relentless media attacks on Hegseth’s personal life, the president-elect has stood by his side.

“He will be a fantastic, high energy, Secretary of Defense,” Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier this month, later adding: “Pete is a WINNER, and there is nothing that can be done to change that!!!”