"That's Quite The Spin": White House Fact Checked By CNN And Twitter After Absurd Social Security Claim

The Biden Administration's latest attempt to rebrand terrible economic news as good news was so blatant that even CNN's fact-checker Daniel Dale called them out.

In a Tuesday tweet, the White House claimed that "Seniors are getting the biggest increase in their Social Security checks in 10 years through President Biden's leadership."

Seniors are getting the biggest increase in their Social Security checks in 10 years through President Biden's leadership. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 1, 2022

Except, that's only because it's tied to inflation - which has skyrocketed.

"That's quite the spin," Dale responded, adding "The size of Social Security checks is linked, by law, to inflation. This year’s increase is unusually big because the inflation rate is unusually big."

And now, Twitter has 'fact-checked' the White House - something one wouldn't normally expect pre-Elon;

"Seniors will receive a large Social Security benefit increase due to the annual cost of living adjustment, which is based on the inflation rate."

The community notes feature is awesome.



Our goal is to make Twitter the most accurate source of information on Earth, without regard to political affiliation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

In other news, Joe Biden said that inflation is a problem because of the "war in Iraq... excuse me, the war in Ukraine," adding "I'm thinking about Iraq because that's where my son died."

NEW - Biden: "Inflation is a worldwide problem right now because of a war in Iraq... excuse me, the war in Ukraine. I'm thinking about Iraq because that's where my son died." pic.twitter.com/G2QeYUqdHN — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 1, 2022

Biden's son was never in Iraq and died on US soil of brain cancer.

And what did the regime media call Biden's lie about his son? 'Verbal fumbles'