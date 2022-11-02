print-icon
"That's Quite The Spin": White House Fact Checked By CNN And Twitter After Absurd Social Security Claim

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022 - 02:07 PM

The Biden Administration's latest attempt to rebrand terrible economic news as good news was so blatant that even CNN's fact-checker Daniel Dale called them out.

In a Tuesday tweet, the White House claimed that "Seniors are getting the biggest increase in their Social Security checks in 10 years through President Biden's leadership."

Except, that's only because it's tied to inflation - which has skyrocketed

"That's quite the spin," Dale responded, adding "The size of Social Security checks is linked, by law, to inflation. This year’s increase is unusually big because the inflation rate is unusually big."

And now, Twitter has 'fact-checked' the White House - something one wouldn't normally expect pre-Elon;

"Seniors will receive a large Social Security benefit increase due to the annual cost of living adjustment, which is based on the inflation rate."

In other news, Joe Biden said that inflation is a problem because of the "war in Iraq... excuse me, the war in Ukraine," adding "I'm thinking about Iraq because that's where my son died."

Biden's son was never in Iraq and died on US soil of brain cancer.

And what did the regime media call Biden's lie about his son? 'Verbal fumbles'

