"Their Day Is Coming, I Promise You": Durham Probe To Contain "Very Problematic Findings", Meadows Warns

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) sat down with Steve Bannon on Thursday's War Room: Impeachment, where he suggested that US Attorney John Durham will uncover "very problematic findings" with the FBI's counterintelligence operation against the Trump campaign - both before and after the 2016 US election.

"When we look at the investigation that is going on now with Mr. Durham, he is finding things that will be very problematic," said Meadows - who will not be seeking reelection in 2020.

"And where they’re problematic is not just in the initial investigation, it is after January of 2017 before the president is actually sworn into office, they’re still operating on trying to take him down when they know they had no case," Meadows added.

Durham, appointed by Attorney General Bill Bar to examine the origins of the Russia investigation, has reportedly been focusing on former CIA Director John Brennan's communications in regards to the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment which concluded that Vladimir Putin meddled in the last election to help President Trump.

Barr, who has been directly involved in the investigation, reportedly traveled to London over the summer to discuss matters with UK intelligence officials - telling NBC that he was there "to introduce Durham to the appropriate people and set up a channel through which he could work with these countries."

Meadows told Bannon that impeachment is about power dynamics between the establishment's approach to foreign policy vs. President Trump's agenda:

"It’s a policy and power debate. I want to emphasize the power. This is all about are we going to let the American people along with their representatives and the President of the United States establish foreign policy or are we going to let the intel and national security apparatus continue to do whatever they’ve done for years which is not effective. That’s the reason why there was such a big pushback with Brennan and Clapper." He notes: “Their day is coming. I promise you. Their day is coming.” -War Room: Impeachment

Watch: