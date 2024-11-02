"There Are NO WATCHERS": RNC Sues Georgia Counties Over "Last Minute" Decision To Accept Weekend Ballots, Block GOP Observers

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is suing several counties in Georgia, citing a simultaneous decision to accept ballots over the weekend - then block Republican poll watchers in defiance of guidance issued by the Secretary of State.

"Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb, and Gwinnett counties decided at the last minute to accept ballots over the weekend — which disregards the law," wrote RNC Chairman Michael Whatley on X.

Democrat officials in Georgia are playing fast and loose with election law. Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb, and Gwinnett counties decided at the last minute to accept ballots over the weekend — which disregards the law. They have also failed to let our poll observers in to watch the process. The Secretary of State has issued guidance to allow Republican poll watchers in but local officials REFUSE. Our election integrity operation has filed a lawsuit. Georgia voters demand that the state and courts ensure that these reckless counties administer fair, transparent, and secure elections. Anything less undermines public trust. -Michael Whatley

Georgia GOP Chairman Josh McKoon condemned the decision, writing on X:

"Emboldened by the failure of our judicial branch to stop their changing election rules days before Election Day, Georgia Democrats and their allies in Fulton County are banning poll watchers from observing their “special” weekend operations to try to bank more Democrat absentee ballots." We all know what is going on — Democrats are panicked by the incredible Republican turnout in early voting and will do anything to try to catch up even if it means doing it under the cover of darkness and stiff arming any independent observation of whatever the hell is going on in their four “special voting locations” open today with no notice or approval by anyone authorized to oversee elections administration. Georgia Republicans are calling on our elected officials and elections administrators to stop this madness which is doing incalculable and irreversible damage to confidence in this election.”

McKoon posted what appears to be an internal, yet unverified (by ZeroHedge) email which reads: "Good Morning Team! FYI - There are NO WATCHERS approved for the ballot drop off! Do not let them in the building. If they want to observe from the parking lot, you can't stop that but they are not allowed to sit in the building."

— Josh McKoon 🇺🇸 🇹🇼 🇮🇱 (@JoshMcKoon) November 2, 2024

In response, Georgia state Senator Greg Dolezal said "I am in communication with the Secretary of State's office and my Senate colleagues about this. The Secretary has sent investigators to all four locations and the outside monitoring teams (which were assigned specifically to observe Fulton for prior issues) are also deploying people to each location."

— Greg Dolezal (@dolezal4senate) November 2, 2024

Stay tuned for updates...