These Are The US States With The Most Guns

The U.S. has more guns than people, with nearly 400 million in civilian possession.

In this map, Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti ranks states by the highest percentage of gun ownership for adults, based on data from the Pew Research Center compiled by Data Pandas as of 2024.

High Gun Ownership in Northwestern America

Montana tops the ranking of the states with the highest percentage of gun ownership, with 66.3% of the adult population owning firearms. The state has some of the most relaxed gun control laws in America. No state permit is required to purchase or possess a rifle, shotgun, or handgun.

The state is followed on our list by its neighbor, Wyoming, where 66.2% of adults own a firearm. Alaska comes in third, with 64.5%.

State Gun Ownership Rate ↕ Montana 66.3% Wyoming 66.2% Alaska 64.5% Idaho 60.1% West Virginia 58.5% Arkansas 57.2% Mississippi 55.8% Alabama 55.5% South Dakota 55.3% North Dakota 55.1% Oklahoma 54.7% Kentucky 54.6% Louisiana 53.1% Tennessee 51.6% Oregon 50.8% Vermont 50.5% South Carolina 49.4% Georgia 49.2% Kansas 48.9% Missouri 48.8% Nevada 47.3% Maine 46.8% Utah 46.8% Arizona 46.3% New Mexico 46.2% North Carolina 45.8% Texas 45.7% Wisconsin 45.3% Nebraska 45.2% Colorado 45.1% Indiana 44.8% Virginia 44.6% Iowa 43.6% Minnesota 42.8% Washington 42.1% New Hampshire 41.1% Pennsylvania 40.7% Michigan 40.2% Ohio 40.0% Florida 35.3% Delaware 34.4% Maryland 30.2% California 28.3% Illinois 27.8% Connecticut 23.6% New York 19.9% Hawaii 14.9% Rhode Island 14.8% New Jersey 14.7% Massachusetts 14.7%

On the other side of the spectrum, New Jersey and Massachusetts share the lowest gun ownership rate in the country, both at 14.7%.

Two other states with very low ownership rates include Hawaii (14.9%) and Rhode Island (14.8%).

The Number of Firearms is Increasing

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), U.S. gun manufacturing and imports have increased by about 10% annually over the last decade.

In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic spurred record demand for firearms, 17 million guns entered the domestic market.

