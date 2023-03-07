"They Lied To Us All": Tucker Exposes January 6 Fraud And Kangaroo-Court Cover-Up

On Monday night, Fox News' Tucker Carlson dropped unseen footage from the January 6, 2021 Capitol protest which revealed that the entire Democrat / RINO / MSM narrative underpinning the event was a complete lie.

For starters, the surveillance footage show Capitol Police calmly escorting the so-called "QAnon Shaman," Jacob Chansley, throughout the Capitol complex, and even helped him find open doors.

“The tapes show the Capitol police never stopped Jacob Chansley," said Carlson. "They helped him. They acted as his tour guides."

Chansley and his two helpful Capitol police escorts make their way to the Senate chamber

Chansley, shirtless, adorned in red, white and blue face-paint and wearing a furry bison-head hat, emerged as one of the most iconic symbols of Jan 6. He was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for "obstructing an official proceeding."

The video of Chansley is jarringly inconsistent with the leftist characterization of Jan. 6 as an "insurrection." Far from thwarting Chansley's ambition to reach the Senate chamber, two Capitol police officers escorted him there.

Along the way, the trio passed a large group of Capitol police officers, who appear disinterested in Chansley, even despite his flamboyant attire.

The video shows Chansley and his police escorts approaching various doors to the chamber, with a police officer pushing and pulling them to see if they're unlocked.

An officer checks to see if this Senate door is locked -- it was, so the trio continued looking for a way to access the Senate chamber

In light of the new video, it's clear that a Nov 2021 Department of Justice press release hailing Chansley's prison sentence gave a grossly misleading description of how the Navy vet and Arizonan reached the Senate chamber: "Chansley continued into the building through a broken door at approximately 2:14 p.m. He kept moving, reaching the Gallery of the Senate and then the Senate floor."

"We counted at least nine officers who were within touching distance of unarmed Jacob Chansley," said Carlson on Monday. "Not one of them even tried to slow him down."

“The one very serious regret that I have [is] believing that when we were waved in by police officers that it was acceptable," 33-year-old Chansley said in an interview aired by Carlson.

Legacy media is no better at truth telling than the Soviet Pravda. Today we learn the truth: the Q-Anon Shaman was escorted around the capital and let into the Senate chambers by police. He even praised them for their hospitality. pic.twitter.com/AExUn5hzru — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) March 7, 2023

"I was told the QAnon shaman was leading an insurrection not the one who is being led by police throughout the capital building. No wonder all the footage was kept from us for 2 years," tweeted Donald Trump Jr. "As always they lied to us all!"

Carlson also revealed that uncharged agitator Ray Epps lied during his sworn testimony.

"Epps testified that when he sent the text messages to his nephew, he had already left the Capitol grounds to return to his hotel room. That is not true," said Carlson.

Ray Epps Lied in His Sworn Testimony to the January 6 Committee, and Surveillance Footage Proves It



"Epps testified that when he sent the text messages to his nephew, he had already left the Capitol grounds to return to his hotel room. That is not true." pic.twitter.com/Hcae3GIsiM — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 7, 2023

The January 6th panel also lied about Sen. Josh Hawley being a coward.

"The actual videotape shows that Hawley was one of many lawmakers being ushered out of the building by Capitol Hill police officers, and in fact, Josh Hawley was at the back of the pack. The coward tape was a lie — one of many from the January 6th Committee."

The Josh Hawley Coward Tape Proves to Be a Lie After Further Review from the @TuckerCarlson Team



"The surveillance footage we reviewed shows that famous clip was a sham, edited deceptively by the January 6th Committee. The clip was propaganda, not evidence. The actual videotape… https://t.co/vbrGyz9hi3 pic.twitter.com/DDf4j1rEwx — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 7, 2023

We also learned that they lied about the death of Officer Brian Sicknick.

"The January 6th Committee knew perfectly well that Brian Sicknick was walking normally through the Capitol after he was supposedly murdered by Trump supporters. And they know that because they saw this tape. We can be sure because the footage contains an electronic bookmark that is still archived in the Capitol's computer system," said Carlson.

BREAKING - TAPE 2: @TuckerCarlson Tonight begins releasing Capitol surveillance footage from the Jan. 6 protests showing that most protesters were very peaceful, were even helped by the police. Here is the lie about the death of Officer Brian Sicknick. WATCH pic.twitter.com/a2GQlh70vv — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 7, 2023

Carlson will air part two of the previously unseen January 6th footage on Tuesday night.