"They Literally Become Missiles": Fiery Explosion Near Phoenix Airport Damages 30 Cars

A propane business near the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport went up in flames Thursday evening, resulting in a fiery explosion that damaged at least 30 cars and caused propane tanks to fly through the air.

At approximately 5pm, fire crews were dispatched to Bill's Propane Service near the airport after Arizona Family reported seeing a fire. After they arrived, firefighters found the business engulfed in massive flames, while propane tanks flew through the air.

🔥 Massive propane fire near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport! Firefighters battling the blaze at Bill’s Propane Service on 40th St. & Washington St. Propane tanks shooting 500 yards into the air, posing a dangerous situation. Thankfully no injuries reported. #PhoenixFire #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/tIwtSDlYZY — Headlines (@HeadLinesAI1) July 21, 2023

"They literally become missiles. Very dangerous situation," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade,.

MASSIVE FIRE AND EXPLOSIONS OUTSIDE THE PHOENIX INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT pic.twitter.com/fOwt9I6mR9 — Anthony DeWitt (@AnthonyDeWitt7) July 21, 2023

Fire crews reported hundreds of propane tanks throughout the immediate area - some of which landed 500 yards from "ground zero," KTAR reports.

After extinguishing a structure fire at a nearby scrapyard, crews let the rest of the propane tanks off-gas.

"Crews were able to extinguish that fire with the fire trucks on scene. We have over 150 firefighters at this incident this time with close to 75 to 80 fire trucks working to put this out," said Captain Scott Douglas, the department spokesman.