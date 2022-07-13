They "Should Never Know Peace Again": Harvard Instructor Calls For People To "Accost" Justices In Public

Authored by Jonathan Turley,

We recently discussed the Georgetown law professor who defended “more aggressive” protests targeting the Supreme Court justices, but Harvard clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo wants to guarantee that “The 6 justices who overturned Roe should never know peace again.”

Accordingly, Caraballo is calling for people to “accost them every time they are in public.”

That harassment, according to Caraballo, is the “civic duty” of every American.

The tweet from Caraballo is the latest example of academics seeking to harass these justices because they hold opposing constitutional views. It is also an example of the addiction to rage that has developed in this country. There is a license that comes with rage that is evident in Caraballo’s writings: “Since women don’t have their rights, these justices should never have a peaceful moment in public again.” The tweets even attach photos to assist others in this ignoble enterprise.

The 6 justices who overturned Roe should never know peace again. It is our civic duty to accost them every time they are in public. They are pariahs. Since women don't have their rights, these justices should never have a peaceful moment in public again. — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) June 25, 2022

They're coming for contraception, same sex marriage, and the ability to criminalize LGBTQ people again. May those justices feel the unease, insecurity, and anxiety they seek to inflict on us. — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) June 25, 2022

These calls have continued despite the alleged attempted murder of Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his home recently.

As noted by Campus Reform, Caraballo is also an advocate for censorship, calling for Twitter to ban the popular conservative site “Libs of TikTok” as a “terrorist” enterprise because it shows liberals talking about themselves.

I have defended the right of people to protest justices, but having a right does not mean that you cannot abuse that right. Hounding and harassing justices and judges because you do not like their conclusions is wrong and dangerous. Most Americans are appalled by this conduct and we need to collectively condemn those who seek to mete out their own retaliatory justice.

As more on the left call for aggressive protests and public confrontations, this harassment is more and more likely to turn violent.

There are many unbalanced individuals who will see such calls as a license for violent action. A justice or judge should not have to put his or her family at risk to serve on our courts. These academics are fueling a sense of mob justice that will cause untold harm to our judicial system and the rule of law.