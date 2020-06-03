"They're Getting The Sh*t Kicked Out Of Them": Antifa Attempt To Riot In California Suburb Goes Awry

A group of Antifa 'protesters' were met with instant justice at the hands of angry residents in the suburban town of Yucaipa, California, located approximately 10 miles East of San Bernardino.

Protester missing a shoe

In a video posted to Twitter Tuesday afternoon, a large scuffle can be seen breaking out at an ARCO gas station while a man narrates:

"It ain't goin' good at all. They just beat the ever-loving snot out of three or four guys, and it's goin' again. God damn, the antifa guys are not doing well here - they're all getting the shit kicked out of them."

One of the protesters can be heard shouting "Justice for Floyd" - right before the man filming says "Uh, it's goin' bad. The antifa guys are being chased like crazy. Told you Yucaipa ain't the place to be."

When Antifa messes with the suburbs. Best thing I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/zK6MkhdemV — 🇺🇸FIGHTTHEGOODFIGHT🇺🇸 (@Just_Shannah) June 2, 2020

This isn't the first instance of locals defending their town from what has become unmitigated violence and looting across major, Democrat-run cities around the country.

On Tuesday we reported that armed residents of Coer d'Alene, Idaho began patrolling their streets.

Our beautiful home sweet home of North Idaho!! God bless our patriots, law-enforcement, & peaceful protestors (we support you) you are welcome! Those of you who incite violence, to destroy our communities will be met with a force in the likes of which you have never seen! #NIdaho pic.twitter.com/JKyUrLzqSD — Laurie Powell (@JaynLaurieP) June 2, 2020

ARMED RESIDENTS TAKE TO STREETS OF IDAHO TO PROTECT CITY

pic.twitter.com/XXH7dbLVQn — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) June 3, 2020

In fact, armed residents (and store owners) across the country aren't having any of antifa's bullshit:

A funny thing happened when rioters walked past ARMED HOMEOWNERS... nothing.pic.twitter.com/W1iwHCyr1Q — Carolina Opinion (@CarolinaOpinion) June 2, 2020

Meanwhile, the Latin Kings gang is enforcing their territory as well: