Thousands Of Illegal Migrants Deported From Germany To Poland

By Grzegorz Adamczyk of RMX news

Thousands of illegal migrants have been deported from Germany to Poland, according to recent reports. Aleksandra Fedorska, a journalist for independent Radio Wnet, revealed that as of the end of June, 3,140 people had been expelled from Germany’s Brandenburg region alone.

This figure is part of a broader trend, with estimates suggesting that the total number of deportees from neighboring German lands could reach nearly 10,000.

Szok!!!

Z samej Brandenburgii do końca czerwca wydalono z Niemiec do Polski 3140 osób, a to tylko jeden w 3 graniczących z Polską landów!



Czy dlatego Niemcy nie podają już całościowej i aktualnej liczby wydaleń bo liczba ta przekroczyła 10 000 osób????



Co się dzieje… pic.twitter.com/HLlb16NFu3 — Aleksandra Fedorska (@a_fedorska) August 28, 2024

Fedorska, speaking on conservative TV Republika, noted a significant increase in the presence of Polish Border Guard officers along the German border, describing this as a positive development.

“We can see them on the highways and conducting mobile checks in the border zone. Just a few months ago, there was no sign of the Border Guard in this area,” she stated.

The issue of migrant deportations has gained prominence in public discourse, particularly as tensions between Germany and Poland over the handling of illegal immigration have escalated. Fedorska pointed out that Germany’s current situation is contributing to these tensions, with growing public concern over safety and the potential impact on political stability.

The journalist also discussed the potential impact of upcoming regional elections in eastern Germany, including in Saxony and Brandenburg, on Polish-German relations. She highlighted the rising popularity of the anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD) in these regions, suggesting that their success could further strain cross-border dialogue, especially regarding migration policies.