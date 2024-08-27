Three Quarters Of Democrat Voters Don't Know What Any Of Kamala Harris' Policies Are

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

A new poll has found that around three quarters of Democrat voters have no clue what Kamala Harris’ positions on key political issues are.

The survey, conducted by the Media Research Center, found that over 70 percent of “registered Democrats“ as well as Independents said they “either had not heard of Harris’s position or were unsure” on ten different issues.

The poll found that 78% of voters surveyed were unaware that Harris promoted a fund that aided violent BLM agitators to be bailed out of jail during the 2020 unrest.

EXCLUSIVE MRC POLL: Most Dem Voters Don’t Know About Harris’s Radicalism | mrcNewsBusters



"It's 2020 all over again. As it stands now, another leftist media coverup will decide the election."

-- L. Brent Bozell III, Media Research Center founder and president



A significant new… pic.twitter.com/mIZSsI7A0d — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) August 17, 2024

Seventy-four percent said they were unaware that Harris supported decriminalizing illegal immigration, and 72 percent had no clue that Harris “never visited a conflict zone on the border as Border Czar.”

Those surveyed stated that they get news information primarily from ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, and MSNBC.

“This suggests that the knowledge gaps found by our poll reveal a failure of these outlets to report on radical positions once (and perhaps currently) supported by the now-Democratic nominee for President,” Media Research Center noted.

Harris has yet to do any interviews outlining her stance on key issues, instead spending her time filming fake staged exchanges with Tim Walz about their favourite music and other matters that are completely devoid of substance.

In each video they talk about ‘getting the job done’ and ‘doing the work’ without actually saying what any of those things entails.

Harris devoted large chunks of her speech at the DNC complaining about everything that is wrong with America, prompting Donald Trump to ask why she hasn’t done anything about it for the past three and a half years.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.