Three-Times-Deported Mexican Who Shot 5 Neighbors Described By Media As "Texas Man"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A three times deported Mexican national who allegedly shot and killed five of his neighbors, including a child, is being described by the media as a “Texas man”.

The illegal immigrant is accused of gunning down five Honduran nationals on Friday night in Cleveland, Texas and is still on the run.

Francisco Oropesa’s neighbors complained that him shooting his gun in the garden was keeping their baby awake. Oropesa responded by invading their home and killing them, including an 8-year-old child.

It is now being reported that Oropesa has been deported on three occasions, with his most recent removal being in 2016.

“San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told Breitbart Texas on Sunday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers deported 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, a Mexican national now wanted for five alleged murders, in three separate incidents. Sheriff Capers and other sources advised that the last time ICE officers removed Oropeza was in 2016.”

As Chris Menahan notes, unlike other mass shootings when the suspect is white, the media seem loathe to accurately describe or portray Oropesa.

“The controlled media are all going out of their way to avoid using Oropeza’s photos, choosing instead to share pictures of empty homes and white cops in the area standing around,” he writes.

“Why do New York Times articles about nonwhite fugitive mass murderers on the run usually lack photos of the armed and dangerous suspect, but instead feature photos of white men standing around?” asked one Twitter user. “And why nothing on Francisco Oropeza’s immigration status?”

Despite there being numerous mugshots showing Oropesa, the media appears to be unwilling to use them and keeps referring to him as a “Texas man”.

Biden DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was asked about the shooter’s immigration status during an NBC interview but refused to comment on the case.

