Time To Overwhelm Them With Thought-Crimes

Authored by Jim Quinn via The Burning Platform blog,

“Thoughtcrime was not a thing that could be concealed for ever. You might dodge successfully for a while, even for years, but sooner or later they were bound to get you”. – Orwell’s 1984

“They do not even need evidence to condemn someone they believe is guilty”. – Orwell’s 1984

Many people have joked that Orwell’s 1984 wasn’t supposed to be an instruction manual, but now it’s not a joke. Orwell’s cautionary warning about authoritarianism, mass surveillance, and the suppression of free speech through the use of propaganda, censorship, and threat of imprisonment and torture, has come to fruition, especially since the Party’s rollout of the covid plandemic in 2020. Despite virtually every student being required to read 1984 at some point in their schooling, none of Orwell’s strident warnings seem to have been grasped. Therefore, the ruling oligarchy has used virtually every totalitarian tool in the novel to their fullest extent.

I don’t believe anything the government says, reports, instructs me to fear, or demands me to hate. I have felt this way for at least the last two decades. And my mistrust has proven to be entirely warranted, as our freedoms, liberties, and rights have been trampled upon and discarded by our overlords. With the proliferation of social media platforms, which should have vastly expanded our free speech opportunities and free flow of information, we’ve seen a massive effort by “The Party”/Deep State to censor anything that deviates from the approved state narrative and career ending punishment of those willing to contradict the lies, mistruths, and disinformation.

As Ron Paul stated many years ago: “Truth is treason in an empire of lies.” And this empire of debt, destruction, delusion, and decadence is sustained only by lies and false narratives at this pivotal point in history. The bloviating neo-con authoritarian tyrants fall back on the same old tired narrative of the U.S. being the beacon of light in a dark world, when it is the failing American empire spreading death, destruction, and disarray around the globe. Hanging their hat on the most powerful military in the world and having the dominant currency in the world is a losing proposition.

We spent over $2 trillion fighting the Taliban from 2001 until 2022 and were defeated by a bunch of third world goat herders. Most powerful military in the world, my ass. Every military conflict we initiate or sponsor becomes a clusterfuck. The U.S. initiated the Ukraine war in 2014 with the CIA overthrow of the legitimately elected government and we have poured over a hundred billion into this quagmire since provoking Putin to invade. We fund all sides in the Middle East debacle, that threatens to expand into WW3. This doesn’t even count the hundreds of billions wasted in the destruction of Iraq, Libya, and Syria. But at least the military industrial complex extracted enormous profits as the empire crumbled.

The U.S. dollar is no longer king. Its demise is being signaled by the all-time highs in gold and crypto-currencies. Russia, China and their expanding coalition of BRICS countries are rapidly building a new economic paradigm that will further reduce the world’s dependence on the USD. But, these external forces are nothing compared to the death spiral initiated by our own corrupt politicians, central bankers, and government bureaucrat drones.

Your government added $500 billion to the national debt in 3 weeks, and is now adding at a rate exceeding $2 trillion per year, while paying $1.2 trillion per year in interest on the existing national debt of $35.8 trillion. For perspective, at the beginning of this century the national debt was $5.7 trillion, after 211 years as a country, and we were running small surpluses annually. Gold is always a good barometer of how well a country’s finances have been managed. It stood at $275 per ounce on January 1, 2000 and now is up by a factor of 10 at $2,736 today. The financial situation of this country is dire, but everyone continues to pretend everything is normal. It’s not normal and the crash will mark the end of this empire and possible the end of America as a country.

I’ve been committing thoughtcrime every day since I began my blog in 2009. I’ve been punished through demonetization, censorship, career damaging suppression, and the disdain of the majority of sheep in this country as nothing more than a crazy conspiracy theorist. It has been a lonely fifteen year slog, but my will to resist the government and their false narratives has never wavered or waned. My faith in the fact that the existing social order is always swept away during Fourth Turnings, keeps me fighting the good fight, day after day.

I feel the tide beginning to turn, as those in power desperately seek to retain their wealth, power and control. Their condemnations of truth tellers is losing its luster. Less and less people are believing their bullshit. The regime controlled media is now a laughingstock, as they flail about and are caught in their manipulative actions by the thoughtcrime brigade in the alt-media. With the censorship during the covid scamdemic they almost achieved Orwell’s dystopian vision, but they have failed. I know things are going to get far worse over the next several years, but they will not win. Their Newspeak strategy to eliminate our thoughtcrimes has failed. The truth will ultimately prevail.

“Don’t you see that the whole aim of Newspeak is to narrow the range of thought? In the end we shall make thought-crime literally impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it”. – Orwell’s 1984