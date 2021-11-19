Tools In The Service Of Tyranny

Authored by Deane Waldman via AmericanThinker.com,

What does a virus, a Marxist movement, and bans on firearms have in common? Nothing, superficially. Delving deeper, they are tools of federal oppression.

An obvious common element of the three tools is the fear they engender: of infectious death; of unchecked rioting and looting; and of gun violence. These dangers are in fact greatly exaggerated or fabricated altogether.

Stanford economist Paul Romer is credited with first saying, “a crisis is a terrible thing to waste.”

Washington has taken this idea to heart.

In 2019, when no crisis existed, the Washington establishment created the perception of existential threat from COVID that would kill 2.2 million Americans without drastic federal intervention. In fact, COVID carried a risk for the general, healthy population similar to seasonal flu and was only dangerous to elderly, immunocompromised individuals with pre-existing conditions. Biden, Fauci, and the media made it seem as if we all would die if we did not follow Washington draconian orders for lockdowns, social distancing, and vaccine mandates.

Fauci commanded Americans to put aside concerns about “personal liberties” for the greater public welfare. We had to accept federal suppression of constitutionally guaranteed rights such as free speech, religious liberty, right to assemble, and even right to work to defeat the “common enemy.”

The “swamp” used fear of COVID as a tool to impose pseudo-martial law.

Biden COVID mandates exceeded federal authority. They are unconstitutional, as the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals recently reminded Washington. Public health measures are state, not federal, responsibility.

BLM (Black Lives Matter) is a proudly Marxist, domestic organization hiding behind the obvious slogan that the lives of black people matter – just as the lives of all people matter. Yet the Biden administration has tolerated the violence, arson, looting, and even murder by armed BLM agitators in all-black garb and ski mask anonymity.

Washington and Biden’s DoJ tacitly condone BLM’s domestic terrorism for one reason: it promotes an atmosphere of fear and insecurity. This led to cries to the federal government: Do Something, Anything! In response, they changed or suspended rules, laws, and constitutional rights using violence in the name of social justice as an excuse. Washington encouraged defunding local police departments while offering federal “policing” for local communities.

Washington’s tolerance and covert encouragement of BLM is another way to justify extending federal power and reach.

When the Bill of Rights was written, there was no real difference in military power of a state militia compared to the Continental army. They both had muskets, handguns, bayonets, horses, and even cannon. The Second Amendment does not use words such as “may” or “should” or “cannot.” It reads “shall not [italics added] be infringed” is a simple, unambiguous, and unarguable command.

The Founders wanted private citizens to have the military capability to resist central government attempts to reimpose tyranny on its citizens. Thus, after free speech and religious independence, the next most important “right” was to keep and bear (use) firearms, in armed defense, if necessary, of personal liberty and American freedom.

This is why Democrats seek to circumvent the Second Amendment and take away guns from private citizens. Gun bans are another tactic of federal oppression.

In progressive hands, COVID, BLM, anti-gun laws, and many others are tools in the service of tyranny... if we allow it.