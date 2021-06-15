Top Cop: British Public Sick Of "Virtue Signalling", Would Rather See Police Catch Criminals

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

The new head of Greater Manchester Police says the British public are sick of “virtue signalling” officers who take a knee and would rather see them concentrate on catching criminals.

52-year-old Stephen Watson, the new chief constable of Greater Manchester Police (GMP), says that ‘woke policing’ is interfering with officers overseeing basic law enforcement.

Watson explained how cops were being pressured to express support for the agenda of numerous far-left protest groups, something that eviscerates their impartiality.

“Impartiality is in danger of being upset in our urge and desire to demonstrate that we would like to make common cause from time to time with people whose agenda is very difficult to disagree with,” said Watson.

“I do not think that things like taking the knee, demonstrating that you have a commonality of view with the protesters that you’re policing is compatible with the standards of service that people require of their police.”

“Officers could put themselves in a difficult place because if you demonstrate you’re not impartial, and you then have to make an arrest, how on earth do you assist the courts to come to just judgement as to you having executed your powers of arrest in an appropriately impartial professional manner?”

Watson said that he would only ever ‘take a knee’ to the Queen, God and his own wife.

While the British public are being told that police won’t be able to respond to burglaries, people continue to face interrogation and investigation for posting harmless tweets that anger unhinged LGBT individuals.

“The public are getting a little bit fed up of virtue-signalling police officers when they’d really rather we just locked up burglars,” said Watson.

Given the insidiously pervasive depths to which political correctness and advocacy for the LGBT movement and BLM have penetrated into the police force, Watson’s remarks are extremely refreshing.

As we previously highlighted, the absurdly Orwellian nature of British policing was perhaps best exemplified by Merseyside Police, whose officers took part in an electronic ad campaign outside a supermarket which claimed “being offensive is an offence,” with authorities later clarifying that it is in fact not an offence.

