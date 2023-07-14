Top Democrats Know Biden Is Not Running For 2nd Term; Report

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

According to a CNN report (make of that what you will) leading Democrats have begun reaching out to “possible replacements” for Joe Biden because they know that the 80 year old president will not run for a second term.

The report states that “top Democrats and donors” are having conversations with potential presidential candidates within the party because the pace of Biden’s apparent campaign is so slow.

Slow pace of President Biden’s reelection campaign feeds Democrats’ 2024 anxiety https://t.co/LYtQTrI93L — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 13, 2023

The report cites “almost two dozen current Biden aides, top Democratic operatives and donors, and alumni of other recent campaigns,” who are concerned that “multiple big donors aren’t locking in,” and that “Grassroots emails are sometimes bringing in just a few thousand dollars.”

The piece adds that “Those who are placing the calls to the prospective Democrat candidates are telling them that despite what 80-year-old Biden has said, and despite launching his campaign, he actually will not run for president.”

As we highlighted earlier this week, even leftist shills for the Democrats are raging about how dodderingly foolish Biden is appearing on a daily basis.

This was in evidence Thursday as Biden almost fell up the smaller stairs to Airforce One AGAIN:

Holding on for dear life pic.twitter.com/2D7Ugl2Fr0 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 13, 2023

Biden stumbles for a second as he boards Air Force One



pic.twitter.com/pzG5V0UD3e — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 13, 2023

He simply cannot read things from a teleprompter, and comes out with gibberish:

Biden's brain malfunctions as he attempts to read from his script in Finland pic.twitter.com/1ihaXinIh3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2023

During an appearance in Finland, Biden snapped at a reporter, stating that “I didn’t say we couldn’t guarantee the future! You can’t tell me whether you’re gonna be able to go home tonight.”

Just minutes earlier Biden had said “No one can guarantee the future,” with regards to the U.S. membership of NATO.

"I absolutely guarantee it"



US President Biden says "there's no question" that the US will remain a reliable NATO partner for decades to come https://t.co/UKXDvxxUYX pic.twitter.com/ZeHa11WtK5 — CNN (@CNN) July 13, 2023

Biden freaks out on a Finnish reporter: "I didn't say we couldn't guarantee the future! You can't tell me whether you're gonna be able to go home tonight!" pic.twitter.com/9b0KysU43e — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2023

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

Also, we urgently need your financial support here.