Top Dems Warn Party Seen As 'Extreme' And Driving Inflation

A center-left think tank backed by some of the most prominent names in Democratic politics, has warned that the Democratic party is viewed as 'extreme,' and unconcerned with top issues among voters.

New polling from Third Way finds that "Despite a roster of GOP candidates who are extreme by any standard, voters see Democrats as just as extreme, as well as far less concerned about the issues that most worry them."

A few select quotes via Axios:

"Democrats are underwater on issues voters name as their highest priorities, including the economy, immigration, and crime."

"While Democrats maintain a lead on handling certain issues like abortion and climate change, voters also rank these issues as lower priorities."

"[V]oters question whether the party shares essential values like patriotism and the importance of hard work. ... Only 43% of voters say Democrats value hard work, compared to 58% for Republicans."

"[E]ven in the areas where Democrats are trusted more [including education], it is not clear that voters are sold on Democrats’ approach or ability to get things done."

"Democrats are benefitting from a perception among voters that Republicans are extreme, but they cannot fully reap the gains of this view, as voters think Democrats are extreme as well."

In short, "If Democrats manage to hold on to the House and Senate, it will be in spite of the party brand, not because of it," reads the Third Way memo regarding the survey.

When asked which is the most important issue for Congress to prioritize right now, inflation and the economy win out by a wide margin, with 42% selecting it as their top choice. Immigration and the border follows at 11% and protecting abortion rights rounds out the list of issues gaining double digits with 10%. When given two choices, the same priorities rise to the top, with 59% saying inflation and the economy, 30% immigration and the border, and 17% protecting abortion rights.

When asked which party would do a better job handling each issue, Republicans hold a decisive advantage (54%-36%) on inflation and the economy. A majority of voters (53%) also worry that continued Democratic control of Congress will make inflation worse, while less than a quarter (23%) say the same about Republican control. And 56% say Democrats are not focused enough on the economy, while only 36% say the same about their opponents. -Third Way

As Axios notes, "Lifelong, respected Democrats are saying the quiet part out loud — that if Republicans have a huge night on Tuesday, as polls are blaring, Democrats must blame "much deeper" problems than simply the "historical trends" that beset the party in power."

Of course, this is exactly what James Carville, Bill Maher, and other influential Democrats have been saying for more than a year.