Toronto Police Cause Confusion With Post About Missing "Woman" With A Goatee
Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,
Toronto Police caused confusion on Twitter after posting about a missing ‘woman’ despite the accompanying picture showing a biological male with a goatee.
“News Release – Missing Woman, Ryerson Avenue and Bathurst Street area, Isobella Degrace, 27,” stated the Twitter post.
“She is described as 5’10″, with a thin build, shaggy blonde hair, and a full goatee,” the Toronto Police Service said.
“She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey pants.”
Apparently, observing Canada’s gender identification rules is more important than accurately describing a missing person.
News Release - Missing Woman, Ryerson Avenue and Bathurst Street area, Isobella Degrace, 27https://t.co/JB42sCtzxY pic.twitter.com/SO1VNr16NY— Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) June 30, 2022
Respondents on Twitter were quick to chime in.
Missing dog. Please help. pic.twitter.com/3NLx9gPDuT— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 30, 2022
Has anyone seen my cat? pic.twitter.com/7o8qCEneSG— Richard Leader (@RichardLeader) June 30, 2022
“How are we supposed to find her when you post a picture of a dude?” asked another respondent.
“How would you describe this woman on the radio or via text?” asked another.
“If you laugh, it’s a hate crime,” joked one person.
Despite the stupidity, Isobella Degrace was eventually located by authorities about 9 hours after posting the tweet.
