Track It Here: Reaper Drone Takes Flight Monday Amid Worsening Riots Across America

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper military surveillance drone is back in the skies on Monday afternoon.

Here is the live air map via Radar Box showing CBP-104 flying at 20,000 feet altitude near Minot, North Dakota, with an unknown destination.

CBP-104 near Minot, ND, on June 1. h/t Radar Box

CBP-104 was first brought to our attention on Friday morning (May 29) after Radar Box spotted the surveillance drone spying on protesters in Minneapolis. The drone circled the city more than once as it gathered intelligence for the federal government about the ongoing social unrest on the ground.

CBP104 surveilling Minneapolis on May 29. h/t Radar Box

This is what the MQ-9 Reaper looks like.

CBP-104. h/t CBP

More info on the MQ-9:

h/t CBP

At the moment, the destination of CBP-104 is unknown. The drone has a range of 1,100 miles and could easily fly reconnaissance missions across metros in the Midwest and West that are currently experiencing unrest.

With a military drone in the skies, and about 5,000 National Guard soldiers activated in 15 states and Washington, D.C. -- it appears the federal government is gearing up for an extended period of social unrest.