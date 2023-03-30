Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

The transgender shooter’s manifesto will be released publicly, but only after the FBI has combed through it to build a psychological profile of the killer.

28-year-old Audrey Hale was shot dead by police after killing three children and three adults at The Covenant School, a private Christian school for students aged three to 11.

Authorities say Hale deliberately targeted the school after considering but then rejecting two other public school targets because they had better security.

Police initially said Hale’s transgender identity was a factor in motivating her rampage, but it seemed the manifesto she left might remain secret after lobbying from LGBT groups.

However, Nashville Council Member Robert Swope told the New York Post that the manifesto will be released publicly after all.

“The manifesto is going to be released. It’s just a matter of when. There are some incredibly brilliant psychological minds and psychological analysts combing through her entire life,” said Swope.

The FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit is working “in tandem with” the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) to complete “a very in-depth analysis of certain aspects of the shooter’s life,” Swope added.

Speculation has raged as to whether Tennessee’s ban on hormone treatments and puberty blockers for children, as well as its restrictions on drag queen shows, were motivating factors for Hale.

As we highlighted yesterday, the media narrative has switched to there being “no known motive” behind the attack, an explanation presumably based on the expectation that the manifesto would remain hidden.

This would conveniently absolve the press from having to scrutinize whether elements of the trans activist movement has become violently radicalized in recent years.

However, a new narrative has emerged that Hale’s rampage was a backlash to her trans identity being rejected by her parents, another callous angle that borderline attempts to justify the attack.

A Daily Mail report suggests Hale’s parents refused to respect her new ‘he/him’ pronouns and that the shooter would leave the home to change outfits.

According to the report, Hale’s parents “just didn’t accept” her new lifestyle.

Respondents to the story savaged the Daily Mail for appearing to place more blame on the parents than on Hale herself.

“Ah yes, blame the Christians for the mass shooting. FFS can media like @DailyMail get anymore disgusting and deranged?” one Twitter user asked.

“You’re not even trying to hide your anti-Christian bigotry,” responded another.

