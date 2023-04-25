print-icon
Trudeau Slammed After Claiming He Never 'Forced' Anyone To Take COVID-19 Vaccine

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Apr 25, 2023 - 10:45 PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tried to Jedi mind trick an audience on Monday at the University of Ottawa, claiming that he never forced anybody to get the Covid-19 vaccine, despite his government legislating some of the strictest vaccine mandates in the world.

"My responsibility is to keep as many Canadians alive as possible and all of the scientists and the medical experts and the researchers, not just in Canada but around the world, understood that vaccination was going to be the way through this," said Trudeau, adding "Therefore, while not forcing anyone to get vaccinated, I chose to make sure that all of the incentives and protections were there to encourage Canadians to get vaccinated and that’s exactly what they did."

Except, as True North news noted during the height of the pandemic, Canada was ranked the 10th most restrictive country in the world in terms of government Covid-19 measures, according to the University of Oxford's Covid-19 Government Response Stringency Index.

People are calling out Trudeau left and right...

