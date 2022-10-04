Trump Asks Supreme Court To Block FBI From Using Seized Documents

Former President Donald Trump asked the US Supreme Court to intervene in his fight with the Biden DOJ over documents seized during the Aug. 8 raid on his Mar-a-Lago home.

Trump has asked the justices to block the FBI from using 100 documents bearing classified markings in an ongoing criminal probe, Bloomberg reports.

The move escalates what has become a central battle between the former president and his political rival's DOJ, which critics say Biden has 'weaponized' against Trump.

The filing comes after the Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear whether the DOJ can use its so-called "filter teams" in an unrelated case which questioned the legality of the filter team protocols.

As the Epoch Times notes,

In September, a district judge sided with Trump’s team in appointing a special master to review documents that were taken during the raid on Aug. 8 that the former president said was unprecedented and politically motivated.

Lawyers for the DOJ confirmed the agency used a filter team to start its review of the documents that were collected during the FBI search, according to court filings. DOJ attorneys further argued that because a preliminary review of the documents was completed, it would not be necessary to appoint a special master.

A Sept. 1 court filing from Trump, meanwhile, asserted that the DOJ filter team never communicated with his team following the FBI raid.

“Never has an argument against ‘interference’ better underscored the need for judicial involvement,” the filing read. “All of this in the context of a unilateral filter team operation that to-date has never made any contact with counsel for the Movant, another historic first for DOJ.”

His lawyers suggested that the DOJ team would possibly “impugn, leak, and publicize selective aspects” of their probe to damage Trump.

The former president, who said the FBI-seized materials were declassified by him, has long argued the FBI and DOJ have unfairly targeted him since when he was a candidate during the 2016 election.