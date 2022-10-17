Trump Beats Biden In 2024 Hypothetical And Barely Anyone Cares About Jan. 6: Harvard Poll

The latest Harvard / Harris poll doesn't look good for Democrats, at all.

For starters, President Trump would beat Biden 45% to 43% with 12% undecided in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, were it to be held today. Trump would beat VP Kamala Harris 49% to 38%, with 13% undecided.

Interestingly, Harris beats Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) 41% to 39% were both Trump and Biden out of the race.

When it comes down to Trump vs. DeSantis - Megyn Kelly is right; Trump mops the floor with the Florida governor - though DeSantis would win the GOP primary by a huge margin if Trump bows out.

Among Democrats, Biden is the frontrunner by a longshot at 37%, vs. Kamala Harris (13%) and Hillary Clinton (9%). Hilariously, Kamala wins vs. Hillary if Joe bows out.

The 'most important issues facing the country' are also a huge blow to Democrats - particularly their dog-and-pony January 6th show trials, which just 7% of those polled thought was the 'most important' issue.

63% of those polled said the country is on the wrong track - down from 70%, and only surpassed during the pandemic in the Trump-era.

When it comes to what people think Democratic party leaders care about - the party in power is seen as 'disconnected from the top issues,' with those polled saying they are most interested in January 6th, women's rights, climate change and guns.

Get woke, go broke

Among the top issues likely to sway voters to team red vs. team blue, "Stopping the teaching of woke ideologies in schools" was 43% likely to cause people to vote Republican vs. 33% Democrat. Inflation, crime and immigration were also big factors.

A stunning 64% of those polled blame woke politicians for the increase in crime.

Overall, voters are more attracted by the Republican platform than the Democratic one.

And when it comes to election integrity - voters are more likely to question the legitimacy of the 2020 Biden election than the 2016 Trump election.

When it comes to energy - it turns out nobody bought the "Putin's price hike" propaganda spewing from the White House - with 62% blaming Biden for the increase in gas prices, and 65% who think the shift to renewable energy should be gradual vs. sudden.

What's more, 65% want the NIMBY Biden administration to tap domestic resources to achieve cheaper oil vs. easing sanctions on repressive regimes.

And sorry Greta, just 42% of those polled think climate change is an 'immediate threat,' while 58% said it's a 'long term' or 'not really' (a) threat.

On the student loan forgiveness scheme, 54% say it was wrong for Biden to spend over $400 billion to do so without congressional authorization, while 46% agreed with it.

That said, 42% either somewhat or strongly opposed it, while 58% either somewhat or strongly supported it.

No wonder Democrats are starting to panic.