Trump Blasts Cluster Bombs For Ukraine: 'Biden Dragging US Into WW3!'

Former President Donald Trump, who currently leads in polling for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has blasted President Biden's decision to approve sending cluster bombs to Ukraine, saying this week that Biden is "dragging" the American People "into World War III" with this latest escalation.

"Joe Biden should not be dragging us further toward World War III by sending cluster munitions to Ukraine—he should be trying to END the war and stop the horrific death and destruction being caused by an incompetent administration," he said in the Tuesday statement.

"These unexploded cluster munitions will be killing and maiming innocent Ukrainian men, women, and children for decades to come, long after the war—we pray—has ended," Trump continued.

Both President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken have acknowledged this week that Ukraine is running out of ammunition. Biden had told CNN's Fareed Zakaria on Friday that the transfer is necessary because Kyiv is "running out of ammunition" after 500 days of war, a grim milestone reached Saturday.

"It was a very difficult decision on my part. And by the way, I discussed this with our allies, I discussed this with our friends up on the Hill," he explained. He then bluntly stated: "The Ukrainians are running out of ammunition."

Trump in his fresh statements addressed this admission as well, saying that if true, this "only further emphasizes the urgency of immediately deescalating this bloody, dangerous, and out of control conflict."

"It certainly means we should not be sending Ukraine our last stockpiles at a time when our own arsenals, according to Crooked Joe Biden, are so perilously diminished," the former president argued, stressing again that handing tens of billions over to Kiev has "tremendously weakened" the US.

"Joe Biden is needlessly and dangerously leading us into World War three, which would be a nightmare beyond imagination—obliteration!" Trump concluded.

Meanwhile, the opposite point of view was voiced in interviews this week by Trump's own former VP...