Trump Blasts Masks: "We Won't Go Back!"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Former President Donald Trump blasted mask mandates, vowing “We won’t go back!” after the CDC performed a u-turn in recommending face coverings for indoor settings and K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status.

On Tuesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that children and teachers should all be wearing face coverings when they return to school in the fall.

Whether they’re vaccinated or not, all Americans living in locations where coronavirus transmission is either “substantial” or “high” should wear masks in indoor settings, according to Walensky. That currently applies to about 63.45 percent of US counties.

The u-turn was made despite data from other countries such as the UK showing the delta variant to cause a brief rise in cases before quickly falling without the need for more draconian mask mandates.

Donald Trump savaged the reintroduction of mask mandates and and basically urged Americans to ignore them.

“We won’t go back. We won’t mask our children. Joe Biden and his Administration learned nothing from the last year,” said Trump.

“Brave Americans learned how to safely and responsibly live and fight back. Don’t surrender to COVID. Don’t go back! Why do Democrats distrust the science? Don’t let this happen to our children or our Country,” he added.

At this point we have to consider whether Fauci is actually a disinformation agent on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party. Sure seems to like spreading nonsense that hurts Americans. pic.twitter.com/lyPOEZaovi — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) July 27, 2021

Face masks are being mandated once again despite their dubious efficacy.

Indeed, Anthony Fauci himself said at the start of the pandemic that a typical store-bought face mask “is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through material.”

According to Dr Colin Axon, a SAGE advisor for the government, the material gaps in blue surgical masks are 1,000 larger than COVID virus particles, which pass right through them, while gaps in cloth masks can be up to 500,000 times larger than the virus particle.

A study in Denmark involving 6,000 participants found that “there was no statistically significant difference between those who wore masks and those who did not when it came to being infected by Covid-19,” the Spectator reported.

Open discrimination against the unvaccinated is also now intensifying, with Biden yesterday suggesting such people were stupid, commenting, “If you’re not vaccinated you’re not nearly as smart as I thought you were.”

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Get early access, exclusive content and behinds the scenes stuff by following me on Locals.