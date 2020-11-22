Trump Campaign 'Clarifies' That Sidney Powell Isn't On Legal Team

The Trump Campaign issued a Sunday evening statement to clarify that attorney Sidney Powell, who has promised to unleash a 'biblical' election lawsuit in Georgia, is not part of the campaign's legal team.

Trump Campaign general counsel Jenna Ellis tweeted a joint statement with Rudy Giuliani which reads: "Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity."

The announcement comes on the heels of a Saturday interview Powell gave to Newsmax, during which she said an upcoming election lawsuit in Georgia "will be biblical."

"Georgia's probably going to be the first state I'm gonna blow up," she told the conservative news network, adding "We've got tons of evidence. It's so much, it's hard to pull it all together."

"Hopefully, this week we will get it ready to file, and it will be biblical."

Powell then claimed that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were being paid as part of a conspiracy with Dominion Voting Systems.

"And Mr. Kemp and the secretary of state need to go with it because they're in on the Dominion scam with their last-minute purchase or reward of a contract to Dominion of $100 million," Powell alleged, while encouraging Georgia law enforcement officials to investigate.

Powell claimed at a press conference last week, standing next to Giuliani and Ellis, that Dominion Voting Systems machines had flipped millions of votes in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden - a claim she presented no evidence for, which has divided the MAGA camp between those demanding receipts (she notably bailed on an appearance with Tucker Carlson), and those who say she should be given time to assemble her case and present it in court.

Oddly, Trump seemed to consider Powell a member of his legal team last week.

Earlier Saturday, Trump attorney Jordan Sekulow hinted on Newsmax that there would be a "shocking" lawsuit filed in Georgia.

"I can't tell you right now what is coming in Georgia, but what is coming in Georgia will be shocking," he said.

.@JordanSekulow tells @Tom_Basile "I can't tell you right now what is coming in Georgia, but what is coming in Georgia will be shocking!" https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/LIiw7ltRPz — Newsmax (@newsmax) November 22, 2020

Some on team MAGA did not respond kindly to the Trump Campaign's statement.

This is probably the most unprofessional thing I’ve ever seen. Wow. — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) November 22, 2020

Others have noted that Ellis herself tagged Powell as a member of the team:

More, why did Jenna, just a few days ago, state that she was part of the team? pic.twitter.com/yf8AoZtlKt — Dan Dwiggins (@DanDwig79) November 22, 2020

The Washington Post, meanwhile (so take with appropriate grains of salt) is reporting that Trump told his advisers Powell was 'too much' for him, and doesn't view her as helpful anymore.