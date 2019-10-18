Trump Campaign To Sue CNN For "Substantial Payment" After Project Veritas Undercover Exposé

The Trump administration plans to sue CNN over bias and "wrongful practices" following revalations contained in a recent Project Veritas undercover exposé.

In a four-page letter to CNN, its CEO Jeff Zucker and Executive VP David Vigilante, Trump attorney Charles J. Harder provided several examples of bias against Trump, who seeks "a substantial payment of damages."

Listing several examples from the just-released Project Veritas videotapes of CNN insiders describing Zucker’s demand for “impeachment above all else,” Harder wrote that they “are merely the tip of the iceberg of the evidence my clients have accumulated over recent years.” He added, “Never in the history of this country has a President been the subject of such a sustained barrage of unfair, unfounded, unethical and unlawful attacks by so-called 'mainstream' news, as the current situation.” -Washington Examiner

Developing...