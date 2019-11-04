Trump Can't Block Subpoena For Tax Records: Appeals Court

President Trump can't block a subpoena for his tax returns, according to the US Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York, which granted a temporary stay in the matter last month.

The three-judge panel rejected Trump's argument that he is immune from criminal investigation while in the White House, according to CNBC.

In August, New York state prosecutors in Manhattan subpoenaed Trump's accounting firm, Mazars USA, demanding eight years of his personal and corporate tax returns - just one month after the Manhattan DA's office launched a criminal investigation into hush-money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen - who is currently serving a three-year prison sentence on charges which include breaking campaign finance laws.

Manhattan D.A. Cyrus R. Vance Jr. (who took money from Harvey Weinstein while declining to prosecute him for sexual assault - and who sought a reduced sex-offender status for Jeffrey Epstein) wants to see if Trump's reimbursement of Cohen violated any laws in New York, and whether Trump's accounting firm falsely accounted for the reimbursements as a legal expense.

The president's lawyers have called the investigation by Mr. Vance, a Democrat, politically motivated.