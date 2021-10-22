Trump Critic Alec Baldwin Kills 1, Injures Another After Firing "Prop Gun" On Movie Set

Actor Alec Baldwin, the prominent critic of President Trump who infamously portrayed the former president on sketch comedy show SNL, has found himself in a bit of hot water after a staggering tragedy on the set of a movie he was filming.

Baldwin apparently shot and killed the director of photography, and wounded the director, of the movie "Rust", a western which Baldwin was filming in New Mexico, according to the New York Times and the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office. The killing occurred Thursday when Baldwin fired a "prop firearm" on the set of the film.

The cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed, and the director, Joel Souza, 48, was injured around 1:50 p.m. on the set of “Rust,” which is being filmed in Santa Fe County, said Juan Rios, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

The Santa Fe Sheriff told reporters that the shooting at Bonanza Creek Ranch happened in the middle of a scene that was either being rehearsed or filmed. He said the Sheriff’s Office was interviewing people on the set to determine how the two had been shot. No charges have been filed against anyone involved with the shooting, including Baldwin.

Law enforcement says they're still trying to nail down the details of exactly what happened.

"We’re trying to determine right now how and what type of projectile was used in the firearm," he said.

Hutchins, the director of photography, was flown to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she later died. Souza, the director, was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe. His condition was “not immediately available,” per the NYT.

The movie’s production company, Rust Movie Productions LLC, said in a statement that "[t]he entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

When approached by the NYT (and other media outlets), the film’s producers didn't immediately respond to emails or phone calls on Thursday night, nor did Baldwin or any of his representatives.

The actor, who has starred or participated in many classic movies and television shows, has long been known for his liberal views, including his support for gun control.

Baldwin hasn't posted on his social media accounts since the incident.

