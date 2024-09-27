Zelensky Visibly Agitated As Trump Dominates Meeting, Citing 'Very Good Relationship' With Putin

Update(1145ET) : Tensions were certainly on display before and during the Trump-Zelensky meeting at Trump Tower in New York. Going into the meeting, both men looked stern-faced, with Trump making a series of casual remarks which appeared aimed at gently belittling the Ukrainian leader and putting him in his place. This comes days after Zelensky went after J.D. Vance, and came close to directly criticizing Trump himself for calling for ceasefire and talks with Moscow.

"We have a very good relationship, and I also have a very good relationship, as you know, with President Putin. And I think if we win I think we’re going to get it resolved very quickly," Trump said in comments made before the press going into the meeting. But that caused an agitated Zelensky to poke back:

"I hope we have more good relations," Zelensky cut in. "Oh, I see," Trump responded. "But it takes two to tango, you know, and I we’re going to have a good meeting today. And I think the fact that we’re even together today is a very good sign."

Trump: "I also have a very good relationship, as you know, with President Putin..."



Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: "I hope we have more good relations."



Trump: "Oh, I see. But, you know, it takes two to tango." pic.twitter.com/SZ0e0M8mSj — The Recount (@therecount) September 27, 2024

As a result of this awkward exchange the mainstream media and possibly the White House itself is going to pounce. Trump will once again be painted as a GOP leader doing the bidding of Putin.

But it is refreshing to hear a political leader who could be the next president so unashamedly call for robust diplomacy, and who understands the urgency of getting ceasefire negotiations going to bring an end to the countless deaths and suffering in Ukraine.

Throughout the meeting, Trump looked to be his usual casual, in-control, and freewheeling self, which clearly put Zelensky and the Ukrainian delegation on edge.

Trump: *looks to Zelenskyy* I don’t even know if you know this but when they did the impeachment hoax.. one of the reasons we won it so easily.. he could’ve played cute but he didn’t. He said President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong pic.twitter.com/ladOtitzAN — Acyn (@Acyn) September 27, 2024

At another moment, just as the meeting began, it seemed Trump in his less than subtle way was making it clear who is boss...

JUST IN: 🇺🇸🇺🇦 Donald Trump tells Ukrainian President Zelensky which chair to sit in during a meeting to discuss peace with Russia. pic.twitter.com/0CjUBwP1QW — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) September 27, 2024

The former president at one point even chatted up the press pool, singling out a cameraman who captured the iconic shot of the assassin's bullet whizzing by Trump's ear in Pennsylvania.

❗️While meeting with Zelensky, Donald Trump spotted Doug Mills, the photographer behind the image of the bullet which grazed the ex-president's head in July pic.twitter.com/Z8wUgjGEnP — RT (@RT_com) September 27, 2024

Trump in the aftermath of the Zelensky meeting said that he "learned a lot" and said that ultimately "we both ant to see a fair deal made."

It is as yet unclear what the Republican presidential nominee thinks of Zelensky's 'victory plan' - which was presumably presented in the Friday late morning meeting.

This is what leadership looks like. President Trump flanked by Zelenskyy:



“I learned a lot, but I think I haven't changed from the standpoint that we both want to see this end and we both want to see a fair deal made. It's got to be fair and I think that will happen ... This is… pic.twitter.com/M3r7X170bZ — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 27, 2024

The NY Times has meanwhile summarized Zelensky's week of visits in D.C. and New York by emphasizing his 'star power' is fading fast, also as Ukraine forces are on the retreat in the country's east. The situation looks bleak for Kiev and Zelensky's hopes indeed...

* * *

GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky are expected to meet at Trump Tower in New York on Friday amid Republican anger accusing him of stumping for Kamala Harris on the American taxpayer's dime.

The meeting also comes two days after former President Trump blasted Zelensky for not reaching a peace deal with Russia. He also trashed Zelensky as the "greatest salesman on earth" just as Biden authorized $8 billion more in defense aid for Ukraine.

"Those cities are gone. They’re gone, and we continue to give billions of dollars to a man who refused to make a deal, Zelensky. There was no deal that he could have made that wouldn’t have been better than the situation you have right now," Trump had told a campaign rally in North Carolina.

Following this, the former president charged Zelensky with making "little, nasty aspersions" toward him. "It's a shame what's happening in Ukraine, so many deaths, so much destruction. It's a horrible thing," Trump said.

Earlier in the week, and after Zelensky publicly criticized J.D. Vance in a New Yorker interview, the Trump campaign had said a Trump-Zelensky meeting was highly unlikely. But by late Thursday that changed, and Trump revealed a personal and somewhat desperate sounding message that Zelensky sent him, urgently requesting a meeting. Trump posted the message in full to his Truth Social account.

The message emphasized that Zelensky always speaks "with great respect" about Trump and that the two "have to strive to understand each other and remain in close contact." It was passed to Trump by Denys Sienik, the deputy chief of mission for Ukraine’s US embassy.

Below is the message from Zelensky to Trump as posted on Truth Social:

"All of us in Ukraine want to end this war with a just peace," Zelensky wrote. And we know that without America this is impossible to achieve. That’s why we have to strive to understand each other and remain in close contact."

"Days ago, we requested a meeting with you, and I really want to hear your thoughts directly, and firsthand," he continued. "You know I always speak with great respect about everything connected to you, and that’s how it should ."

Yesterday's Zelensky visit to the White House resulted in ongoing criticism from conservative circles saying Zelensky is basically acting as a prop for the Harris campaign, in order for her to be seen looking 'presidential'. But so far the White House has not granted the main request Zelensky is seeking: the lifting of all restrictions regarding using long-range West-supplied missiles to strike Russia.

Zelensky will brief Kamala on his "success" in the invasion of Russia in Kursk and share his ambitions.



WTF? pic.twitter.com/tSVRzReIT0 — Russian Market (@runews) September 26, 2024

Trump has said of the Friday late morning meeting with Zelensky, "I look forward to seeing him." He described, "We’ll see — I do believe I disagree with him — well, he doesn’t know me. I disagree, but I will say this: I believe I will be able to make a deal between President Putin and President Zelensky quite quickly."

Zelensky has been pushing his 'victory plan' in Washington, and is expected to try and convince Trump to stay the course of strong Ukraine support if he takes the White House again after the November election.