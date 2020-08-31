Trump Dares Biden To Utter 'Antifa' After Feeble Response To Murder And Mayhem

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/31/2020 - 00:48

President Trump slammed 'Slow' Joe Biden in a series of Sunday night tweets, after the former VP issued a weak statement essentially blaming Trump for inciting national violence which has left at least 30 people dead in the wake of a series of police incidents involving black suspects who died or were injured in custody or in altercations.

Instead of condemning violent leftists such as Antifa, Biden instead blamed Trump for "recklessly encouraging violence" and failing to "lower the temperature."

Not once did Biden mention Antifa or single out the left for causing the vast majority of the violence gripping the nation. Instead, Biden simply used a broad brush stroke and condemned 'violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right.'

Biden's comments - echoed by his running mate Kamala Harris, come after a suspected self-admitted member of Antifa murdered a Trump supporter Saturday night in Portland.

Trump wasn't having it.

"When is Slow Joe Biden going to criticize the Anarchists, Thugs & Agitators in ANTIFA?" Trump tweeted hours later, adding "When is he going to suggest bringing up the National Guard in BADLY RUN & Crime Infested Democrat Cities & States? Remember, he can’t lose the Crazy Bernie Super Liberal vote!"

Earlier in the evening, Trump suggested that Biden was being 'forced out of the basement' because his poll numbers are plunging - referring to a Politico report that Biden would be traveling on Monday (but not to Kenosha). Trump added that Biden has an 'interesting' problem - namely that "He must always be weak on CRIME because of the Bernie Sanders Radical Left voter. If he loses them, like Crooked Hillary did, he is “toast”, and many will vote for me because of TRADE (Bernie was good on trade). Joe MUST always be weak on crime!"

We would note that Kamala Harris told Late Show host Stephen Colbert just days ago that the riots are never going to stop, and to beware.

Harris also raised money last month to bail out Antifa and BLM arrested in the mayhem.

Meanwhile, Biden's refusal to condemn Antifa has not gone unnoticed:

Now let's see if Biden can salvage his basement blunder. After all, silence is complicity.