Trump Destroys Bloomberg Editor-In-Chief, Receives Standing Ovation In Chicago

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Former President Donald Trump sat down with Bloomberg Editor-In-Chief John Micklethwait for an interview in partnership with the Economic Club of Chicago - where he knocked several tough questions out of the park, while starting - and ending, with a standing ovation.

At the beginning of the interview, Micklethwait said Kamala Harris refused to appear to discuss her 'economic vision.' Probably a smart move.

Some highlights:

Trump slammed Micklethwait to his face over tariffs - saying "It must be hard for you to spend 25 years talking about tariffs as being negative and then have somebody explain to you that you're wrong." To which the crowd erupted in applause.

"It’s going to have a massive effect, positive effect," Trump said. "The higher the tariff, the more likely it is that the company will come into the United States, and build a factory in the United States so it doesn’t have to pay the tariff."

Of note, Trump's economic plan includes a 60% levy on imports from China and 10% duties on the rest of the world. Trump also vowed to block the sale of US Steel Corp. to Nippon Steel Corp if the $14.1 billion transaction wasn't concluded by the time he reenters office.

Trump then roasted the federal reserve, saying "It's the greatest job in government. You show up to the office once a month and say, 'Hmm, let's flip a coin,' and everybody talks about you like you're a god."

"I think it sets a horrible tone," said Trump, adding "There are certain companies you have to have."

Trump landed more hits when the topic moved to inflation. When Micklethwait noted that the WSJ says Trump's economic plan will increase the national debt by more than 7 trillion, Trump replied:

"What does the Wall Street Journal know? They've been wrong about everything. And so have you, by the way..."

"You're trying to turn this into a debate," Micklethwait shot back - to which Trump said "It's not a debate, but you've been wrong all your life on this stuff."

On immigration, Trump made clear "I want a lot of people to come into our country but I want them to come in legally."

"You are talking about deporting 11 million people," said Micklethwait.

"425,000 people who are horrible criminals and 13,099 criminals were let in during Kamala's administration," Trump replied.

Trump also called out the Biden-Harris DOJ for suing Virginia after the state cleaned up its voter rolls.

More:

Trump says we need a new Air Force One. "When we see these planes from Saudi Arabia, all these countries, brand new and ours is 32 years old. The United States should have the best plane."

He also refused to be corrected for calling California's governor Gavin Newsom "newscum."

Meanwhile Kamala Harris isn't looking so hot on Polymarket...

