Trump Destroys Bloomberg Editor-In-Chief, Receives Standing Ovation In Chicago

Former President Donald Trump sat down with Bloomberg Editor-In-Chief John Micklethwait for an interview in partnership with the Economic Club of Chicago - where he knocked several tough questions out of the park, while starting - and ending, with a standing ovation.

At the beginning of the interview, Micklethwait said Kamala Harris refused to appear to discuss her 'economic vision.' Probably a smart move.

Some highlights:

Trump slammed Micklethwait to his face over tariffs - saying "It must be hard for you to spend 25 years talking about tariffs as being negative and then have somebody explain to you that you're wrong." To which the crowd erupted in applause.

"It’s going to have a massive effect, positive effect," Trump said. "The higher the tariff, the more likely it is that the company will come into the United States, and build a factory in the United States so it doesn’t have to pay the tariff."

Interviewer: You're talking about 10-20% tariffs on the rest of the world. That is going to have a serious effect on the rest of the economy.



Interviewer: You're talking about 10-20% tariffs on the rest of the world. That is going to have a serious effect on the rest of the economy.

President Trump: "I agree it's going to have a massive effect — positive effect... it must be hard for you to spend 25 years talking…

President Trump will STOP foreign countries from taking advantage of the United States on trade:



"Stupid people made these deals. I saw trade deals that were so stupid that you'd have to be an idiot to sign them. And we signed them for years."

Of note, Trump's economic plan includes a 60% levy on imports from China and 10% duties on the rest of the world. Trump also vowed to block the sale of US Steel Corp. to Nippon Steel Corp if the $14.1 billion transaction wasn't concluded by the time he reenters office.

Trump then roasted the federal reserve, saying "It's the greatest job in government. You show up to the office once a month and say, 'Hmm, let's flip a coin,' and everybody talks about you like you're a god."

President Trump just COOKED the Federal Reserve:



"It's the greatest job in government. You show up to the office once a month and say, 'Hmm, let's flip a coin,' and everybody talks about you like you're a god."

"I think it sets a horrible tone," said Trump, adding "There are certain companies you have to have."

Trump landed more hits when the topic moved to inflation. When Micklethwait noted that the WSJ says Trump's economic plan will increase the national debt by more than 7 trillion, Trump replied:

"What does the Wall Street Journal know? They've been wrong about everything. And so have you, by the way..."

"You're trying to turn this into a debate," Micklethwait shot back - to which Trump said "It's not a debate, but you've been wrong all your life on this stuff."

This entire interview is incredible. President Trump walking into the lion's den and reminding the people who've screwed up the country that they're not as smart as they think.

On immigration, Trump made clear "I want a lot of people to come into our country but I want them to come in legally."

"You are talking about deporting 11 million people," said Micklethwait.

"425,000 people who are horrible criminals and 13,099 criminals were let in during Kamala's administration," Trump replied.

PRES. TRUMP: I want a lot of people to come into our country but I want them to come in legally.



Bloomberg: You are talking about deporting 11 million people.



PRES. TRUMP: I want a lot of people to come into our country but I want them to come in legally.

Bloomberg: You are talking about deporting 11 million people.

PRES. TRUMP: 425,000 people who are horrible criminals and 13,099 criminals were let in during Kamala's administration.

Trump also called out the Biden-Harris DOJ for suing Virginia after the state cleaned up its voter rolls.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I just haven't gotten over something the Justice Department did — where Virginia cleaned up its voter rolls and got rid of thousands and thousands of bad votes — and the Justice Department sued them."

More:

Trump says we need a new Air Force One. "When we see these planes from Saudi Arabia, all these countries, brand new and ours is 32 years old. The United States should have the best plane."

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "We should have a new Air Force One. When we see these planes from Saudi Arabia, all these countries, brand new and ours is 32 years old. The United States should have the best plane."

He also refused to be corrected for calling California's governor Gavin Newsom "newscum."

TRUMP: "Gavin Newscum. He's the Governor of California."



BLOOMBERG: "Newsom."



TRUMP: "Newscum, I call him."



BLOOMBERG: "There are CEOs out here if they said things like that about a rival CEO..."



TRUMP: "They don't have to go through what I have to go through." pic.twitter.com/UTuNzsXYNF — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 15, 2024

