Trump Drops Big Hint He Will Run Again In 2024

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Donald Trump dropped a big hint that he is preparing to run for president again in 2024 during a ‘Save America’ rally in Greenwood, Nebraska.

Trump appeared at the event, which was attended by thousands of his supporters, to publicly endorse gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.

The former president showed off his iconic dance moves to ‘Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam & Dave, a performance that many of his supporters took as confirmation that he will throw his hat in the ring once again.

Nothing like a Trump Rally to get you fired up! I’m gonna be singing that song all week! 😉

“Hold on.. I’m coming!” 🎼🎤 https://t.co/JQYlzca1BF — NonnieQ🐸🍊🇺🇸 (@NonnieQ2) May 2, 2022

Trump ending his Nebraska rally by playing Hold On I'm Coming by Sam & Dave is very subtle political messaging — john (@_coffee_talk) May 2, 2022

Trump rally ending..."Hold on ..I'm Coming.."..playing.

Yeah baby! — Rob Kidd (@RobKing44645429) May 2, 2022

HOLD ON I'M COMING.. Great song.. should be I'M STILL STANDING!!! Trump 2024!!!! Make America 🇺🇸 Greater Again!!!! — Deborah Moore 🚚🚛🚜 🇺🇸 MAGA (@debamoore62) May 2, 2022

Hold on, I'm comin! Yes Trump is coming back! pic.twitter.com/DYNXvMeOUw — PatG (@GardenierT) May 2, 2022

Trump has been indicating for well over a year that he will run again in 2024.

During an appearance on Sean Hannity’s show in April 2021, Trump said, “I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously.”

Back in February, Trump teased a “triumphant return to the White House” for a Republican president in 2024.

A poll conducted last December found that Trump is more admired than Pope Francis or Joe Biden.

Last month, we highlighted the comments of Marie Yovanovitch, the former US Ambassador to Ukraine, who admitted during an interview that Trump being in office would have prevented the invasion of Ukraine.

