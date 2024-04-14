Trump: "Everything Biden Touches Turns To $hit"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

During a huge rally in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania Saturday night, Donald Trump blasted Joe Biden, reeling off a list of massive failures and urging that “everything he touches turns to shit.”

Trump was speaking while Iran, which just four years ago was crippled under Trump, but in the past three years has prospered after Biden eased sanctions, decided to launch a full on military attack on Israel.

Trump: "Everything Biden touches turns to shit.” Report here: https://t.co/uAfYSMTMOP pic.twitter.com/Iv5fGIpmEq — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) April 14, 2024

“Before going any further, I want to say God bless the people of Israel,” Trump stated, adding “They’re under attack right now. That’s because we show great weakness.”

Trump urged that such an attack would never have happened under his watch.

“America prays for Israel,” he stated, adding “We send our absolute support to everyone in harm’s way. This is an attack that would not have happened. I mean, to think about what we have to go through and the things we put up with, with the border, with no energy independence.”

Trump vowed to “revive American strength abroad” and “rebuild the greatest economy in the history of the world,” noting that inflation is now “close to four percent again.”

“First of all, Crooked Joe, he claimed inflation was transitory, remember that? Then he said, ‘oh, it’s temporary’, then he said, ‘it won’t happen, it really won’t happen’,” Trump asserted, adding “And then he said, ‘Well, it’s much higher than expected,’ and then the supply chain slows, and then the energy went through the roof.”

He continued, “All of America knows that the real blame for this nightmare lies with one person. Crooked Joe Biden,” adding “As crooked as you can get. That’s why the people of Pennsylvania are going to tell crooked Joe, ‘You’re fired get out! You’re fired!’”

“One of the leading drivers of Biden’s inflation disaster is his war on American energy, and Pennsylvania energy is a big problem,” Trump further iterated, prompting the crowd to break into chants of “Genocide Joe! Genocide Joe! Genocide Joe!”

“They’re not wrong,” Trump responded, adding “He’s done everything wrong. Think of it, we’ve been in this mess together for three and a half years. Only a little more than six months until that most important day in the history of our country, November 5th. Think of that. But, what has he done that’s good? Nothing. Has anything that he’s done turned out? Everything he touches turns to shit.”

Trump pointed out that since Biden took office “gasoline prices are up over 50 percent and electricity prices are up 39 percent, rising 13 times faster” than in the previous seven years.

“When I’m back in the White House, we will end Joe Biden’s inflation train wreck and we will tell Pennsylvania, drill, baby, drill,” Trump promised, adding “Under my leadership, we had energy independence, and soon we would have had energy dominance.”

The full speech is below:

In the wake of Iran’s actions yesterday, many on X pointed out exactly how this is another example of Biden’s Midas in reverse touch:

This tweet aged worse than milk in a sauna pic.twitter.com/q4mF3lpyvL — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 14, 2024

Middle East 2020: Middle East 2024: pic.twitter.com/N0Liwdfhzm — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 14, 2024

2022 Biden to Putin - "Don't. Don't. Don't."



2023 Biden to Iran - "Don't. Don't. Don't. Don't." pic.twitter.com/maYllKwOtw — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 13, 2024

Anyone remember when this guy handed $16,000,000,000 to Iran last year? pic.twitter.com/ggsYpwMct5 — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) April 13, 2024

Remember when Biden predicted Trump would get us into war with Iran? pic.twitter.com/2cKSSpB70o — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) April 14, 2024

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.