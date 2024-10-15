Trump To Expand Border Patrol By 10,000; Shower Employees With 10% Raises And Bonuses If Elected

President Trump on Sunday unveiled a plan to expand the US Border Patrol by 10,000 employees, while rewarding existing agents with raises and bonuses if elected.

"I will always stand with the incredible men and women of Border Patrol," Trump told a crowd in Prescott, Arizona while flanked by frontline Customs and Border Patrol employees, Just the News reports.

Thank you to the 16,000 Border Patrol Officers for your COMPLETE ENDORSEMENT and SUPPORT! pic.twitter.com/JWt4sAC6jT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2024

Shortly before he spoke, the union which represents some 16,000 border agents gave Trump their endorsement.

The former president said Border Patrol agents were suffering from a morale crisis because of the policies of the Biden-Harris administration had let millions slide across the border, and because false accusations earlier in the administration that agents had mistreated migrants. -JTN

"They have a tremendous shortage because they haven’t been treated right. They want to do their jobs. You know, they consider it bad treatment when you’re not allowed to do your jobs," said Trump, adding "I will be asking Congress to approve immediately a 10% raise for all agents, and a $10,000 dollar each retention and signing bonus."

🚨 President Trump Announces Plan to Hire 10,000 New Border Patrol Agents



"I will be asking Congress to immediately approve a 10% raise for all agents, and a $10,000 dollar retention and signing bonus." pic.twitter.com/ePibAx0y1t — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 13, 2024

The announcement comes as a new migrant caravan of around 1,000 migrants departed Southern Mexico this weekend to make its way to Mexico City, where the group is expected to disperse and find various routes to the US border.

The caravan began early Sunday morning in Tapachula, Chiapas, and has been officially named “God is Guiding Us.” The caravan comprises approximately 1,000 migrants from Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Perú, Haiti, Panamá, and Costa Rica, as well as some migrants from Afghanistan and Nepal. The group plans to make its way to Mexico City, with its ultimate goal being the U.S. border. -Breitbart

The migrants in the caravan have received legal status in Mexico and were waiting for appointments for the Biden-Harris administration's CBP One application - however they got tired of waiting and are in a race to get to the US before Donald Trump is elected and sworn in, La Verdad reports.

Foto: EFE

"There is real concern that if he (Trump) gets elected, they will close the border," said Jonathan Rojas, who claims he's traveling north due to lack of economic opportunities in his native Columbia. "We can’t keep waiting for them to give us an appointment. Conditions here in Chiapas are not healthy, there are too many of us and not enough supplies and space. They (the Mexican government) need to help us."